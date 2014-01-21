* Lawyer says Snowden treating anonymous comments as a 'real
threat'
* Says private security probably not sufficient for Snowden
* Snowden kept largely hidden since he was given asylum by
Russia
By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, Jan 22 Edward Snowden needs better
security after a news report quoted unnamed U.S. intelligence
officials saying they wanted the former spy agency contractor
dead and discussing ways to kill him, his Russian lawyer said on
Tuesday.
Snowden was granted asylum in Russia last summer after
fleeing the United States, where he is wanted on espionage
charges for leaking information about government surveillance
practices.
The American's revelations caused an uproar in the United
States over privacy rights and angered many U.S. allies.
Russia's decision to shelter him damaged already strained ties
between Moscow and Washington.
"We are concerned about potential hidden threats that we
have heard often recently. In these statements ... they openly
call for physical reprisal against Edward Snowden," lawyer
Anatoly Kucherena said on state-run Rossiya-24 television.
Without naming any media outlet, he referred to comments
reported by the website BuzzFeed, which quoted a Pentagon
official as saying he would love to shoot Snowden in the head.
BuzzFeed quoted a U.S. Army intelligence officer as saying
the former National Security Agency contractor could be killed
Cold War-style, poked with a poisoned needle while returning
home from the grocery store.
"Edward, of course, treats these remarks as a real threat to
his life because he lives an ordinary life and goes to the store
and goes out on the street," said Kucherena.
"Edward must think of his safety, and probably now it is not
sufficient for him to have only private guards - it's necessary
to think about how to secure his life and health," he said.
Snowden has been well hidden from the public eye since he
was granted asylum, with a few photos and video clips emerging
from meetings with Western lawmakers and former officials, but
Kucherena has repeatedly portrayed him as living a normal life.
TIGHT SECURITY
Members of at least two groups of people who have met with
Snowden in the last few months have said that they had to pass
through metal detectors before meeting him and that security men
were visible at the perimeter of the meeting places,
President Vladimir Putin has said Russia did not engineer
Snowden's arrival and denied suspicion in the West that Russian
intelligence officers have pumped him for information.
Putin rejected U.S. calls to send Snowden home for
prosecution, adding to tension in ties already frayed since his
return to the Kremlin in 2012, but has said he does not want the
fugitive to harm relations with Washington.
U.S. President Barack Obama called off plans for a Moscow
summit with Putin after Russia granted Snowden asylum. He is
useful as a propaganda tool for Putin, who accuses the United
States of preaching about rights it does not uphold at home.
Kucherena said he and a U.S. lawyer he said was also aiding
Snowden would call upon the U.S. authorities to establish and
reveal the identities of the officials who were quoted.
"We believe that the American government should pay
attention to such statements," he said, later adding: "We will
ask for these individuals to have their masks removed."
Asked whether Snowden might leave Russia because of the
perceived threats, Kucherena said the 30-year-old American would
decide himself what to do to improve his security. He gave no
details about potential measures.
(Additional reporting by Mark Hosenball in Washington; Editing
by Jonathan Oatis)