By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, Oct 10 Edward Snowden's father arrived
in Moscow on Thursday to visit the former U.S. spy agency
contractor who is living in a secret location in Russia beyond
the reach of U.S. authorities.
"I am his father, I love my son and I certainly hope I will
have an opportunity to see my son," Lon Snowden told reporters
at the airport, adding that he felt "extreme gratitude that my
son is safe and secure and he's free".
Snowden, who worked for the National Security Agency in
Hawaii, fled to Hong Kong in June and then flew to Moscow where
he was given a year's political asylum. President's Vladimir
Putin's refusal to hand him over aggravated already tense
relations with the United States.
Lon Snowden's visit will focus international attention once
again on Snowden, who was holed up in the Moscow airport for
weeks over the summer, and shows the human side of a story which
Washington says is a case of treachery.
Accompanied by Russian lawyer Anatoly Kucherena, Lon Snowden
went from the airport to a state television studio for a live
interview, suggesting the visit was under government control.
Kucherena said Lon would meet Edward - who has not been seen
in public since July - later on Thursday but that he would have
to travel "quite a number of kilometres" to get there.
"I have prepared an entire programme so that he can meet
with his son and get more closely acquainted with our country,"
Kucherena said, according to state newswire Itar-Tass.
NO REGRETS
Lon Snowden arrived a day after his son was visited by four
former U.S. national security officials who support his cause.
Anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks posted a photo on Twitter of
Snowden, smiling and holding an award for "Integrity in
Intelligence" that his visitors had given him, flanked by the
Americans and WikiLeaks researcher Sarah Harrison.
"I thought he looked great," Jesselyn Radack, a former
ethics adviser to the U.S. Department of Justice who now works
as a lawyer for whistleblowers, told state-run English-language
TV channel RT.
"He seemed very centred and brilliant, smart, funny and very
engaged."
Another of the four visitors, former CIA official Ray
McGovern, said: "He's made his peace with what he did. He's
convinced that what he did was right, he has no regrets and he's
willing to face whatever the future holds for him."
Snowden's revelations about the reach and methods of the
NSA, including the monitoring of vast volumes of Internet
traffic and phone records, have upset U.S. allies from Germany
to Brazil. Admirers call him a human rights champion and critics
denounce him as a traitor.
Putin, a former KGB spy, said repeatedly that Russia would
only shelter Snowden if he stopped harming the United States.
But he has used the case to accuse Washington of preaching to
the world about rights it does not uphold at home.
Lon Snowden said he did not know his son's intentions for
the future, but believed he had not been involved in divulging
any information since he had arrived in Russia and was "simply
trying to remain healthy and safe".
He said he was "not sure my son will be returning to the
U.S. again".
Kucherena said he hoped Snowden would find a job in Russia -
possibly in IT or the human rights sector - because he was
living on scant funds, mainly donations.
