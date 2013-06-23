WASHINGTON, June 23 Democratic U.S. Senator
Charles Schumer charged on Sunday that Russian President
Vladimir Putin likely knew and approved of fugitive Edward
Snowden's flight from Hong Kong to Russia and that it will
likely hurt U.S.-Russian relations.
"Putin always seems almost eager to stick a finger in the
eye of the United States - whether it is Syria, Iran and now of
course with Snowden," Schumer told CNN's "State of the Union,"
adding that China may have been involved as well. "Allies are
suppose to treat each other in decent ways."
(Reporting by Thomas Ferraro; editing by Jackie Frank)