WASHINGTON Oct 28 The U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee's chairwoman said on Monday she is "totally opposed" to the collection of intelligence on U.S. allies by the National Security Agency and that oversight of such surveillance must be strengthened.

"Unless the United States is engaged in hostilities against a country or there is an emergency need for this type of surveillance, I do not believe the United States should be collecting phone calls or emails of friendly presidents and prime ministers," Senator Dianne Feinstein said in a statement after reports that the NSA had spied on German Chancellor Angela Merkel's cellphone and eavesdropped on the communications of other foreign leaders. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; editing by Christopher Wilson)