By Mark Hosenball
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 19 U.S. authorities issued a
warning on Wednesday to airlines flying to the United States to
watch out for militants who may have hidden bombs in their
shoes, U.S. government sources said.
The warning came from the Department of Homeland Security,
the sources said, and it is consistent with concerns security
agencies have about militants trying to smuggle explosives onto
airplanes in shoes, cosmetics or liquids.
The sources said the warning principally applied to flights
originating overseas and heading for the United States, rather
than domestic flights or planes headed overseas from the United
States.
However, some sources said the warnings did not mean that
the United States had specific intelligence indicating a plot to
use a shoe bomb overseas was in progress. One source said the
alert was being issued "out of an abundance of caution." A
second source said the alert was "not a big deal."
Wednesday's warning follows one earlier this month in which
U.S. authorities warned airlines flying to Russia for the Sochi
Winter Olympics to watch out for toothpaste tubes that could
hold bomb-making ingredients and could be smuggled through
airport security.
Since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States,
Islamist militants have made two known attempts to blow up
U.S.-bound airliners using bombs hidden in their clothes or
footwear.
In December 2001, Richard Reid of Britain tried to set off
explosives concealed in his shoe on a Paris-to-Miami American
Airlines flight. Passengers subdued him before he could light
the fuse.
On Christmas Day 2009, Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab of Nigeria
tried to detonate an explosive hidden in his underwear as his
Delta Air Lines flight descended into Detroit after taking off
from Amsterdam. Abdulmutallab's device malfunctioned, burning
him, and he was subdued by passengers.
Both Reid and Abdulmutallab are serving long sentences in
U.S. prisons.
(Editing by Bill Trott and Mohammad Zargham)