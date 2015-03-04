WASHINGTON The FBI is leading an investigation into reported shots fired on Tuesday near National Security Agency headquarters in Maryland and damage to an NSA building, an NSA spokeswoman said.

There were no reports of injuries to NSA personnel, spokeswoman Meagan Roper said in an email.

U.S. Park Police spokeswoman Sergeant Lelani Woods said shots were reported near an exit to Fort Meade, site of the spy agency, along the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.

Officers found damage to an NSA building "and they are investigating if it is damage from shots fired," Woods said.

The incident came after Maryland Transportation Authority Police reported two people suffered minor injuries from shots fired at a vehicle on the Inter-County Connector, a highway about 12 miles (19 km) from the NSA.

There was no indication the incidents were related, "but obviously, investigators are looking at all leads," a Transportation Authority Police spokesman said.

