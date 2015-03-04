(Recasts with suspect in custody)
WASHINGTON, March 3 The FBI said on Wednesday it
had detained the person it believes fired shots near the
National Security Agency headquarters on Tuesday and was
responsible several Maryland highway shootings.
Federal officials said shots were reported near an exit on
the Baltimore-Washington Parkway to Fort Meade, site of the spy
agency. No injuries of NSA personnel were reported.
"We believe the subject responsible for shooting incidents
on the [Inter-County Connector], near Fort Meade Army
installation and other locations around the Baltimore-Washington
metro area in the last two weeks is in custody," FBI spokeswoman
Amy Thoreson said in a statement.
Officers found damage to an NSA building "and they are
investigating if it is damage from shots fired," U.S. Park
Police spokeswoman Sergeant Lelani Woods said.
The incident came after Maryland Transportation Authority
Police reported two people suffered minor injuries from shots
fired at a vehicle on the Inter-County Connector, a highway
about 12 miles (19 km) from the NSA.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson and John Clarke; Editing by Peter
Cooney and Raissa Kasolowsky)