MOSCOW Former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden said he would submit a request on Friday for asylum to Russia, where he intends to stay until he can travel to Latin America, a statement on Wikileaks said.

"I will be submitting my request to Russia today, and hope it will be accepted favorably," Snowden told human rights activists whom he had invited to a Moscow airport for a closed door meeting.

According to a transcript of his remarks, Snowden asked the activists for assistance in securing his asylum in Russia until he is able to travel, the anti-secrecy organisation said on its web site.

