LA PAZ, July 24 Bolivian President Evo Morales
on Wednesday forgave France, Spain, Italy and Portugal for
denying their air space to his presidential jet early this
month, closing an incident that had riled leftist governments
around Latin America.
Suspecting that Morales' official plane was also carrying
U.S. fugitive intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, the
European countries denied fly-over permission to Morales as he
was heading back to Bolivia from Russia.
Morales and other South American leftist leaders Rafael
Correa of Ecuador, Cristina Fernandez of Argentina and Nicolas
Maduro of Venezuela said pressure from Washington was behind the
air space denial. They said the incident had put Morales' life
at risk and showed a neo-colonialist attitude on the part of the
European countries involved.
The European countries later apologized to Bolivia. Brazil,
Venezuela, Argentina and Uruguay, which make up the Mercosur
trade bloc, joined Bolivia in recalling their ambassadors from
the four countries for consultations over the incident.
"Although we are not fully satisfied, we accept the
apologies of the four countries as a first step, because we want
to continue relationships of respect among our countries,"
Morales told reporters in Bolivia's capital, La Paz.
"Accordingly, we have agreed to send our ambassadors back,"
Morales added.
Snowden, the 30-year-old computer whiz wanted by Washington
for leaking details of secret U.S. intelligence programs, has
been holed up for more than a month in Moscow's Sheremetyevo
Airport.
Bolivia, Venezuela and Nicaragua have offered him asylum.
(Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Writing by Hugh Bronstein; editing
by Christopher Wilson)