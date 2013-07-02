LA PAZ, July 2 Bolivia said on Tuesday that
President Evo Morales' plane had to make an unscheduled stopover
in Vienna while traveling back to his country from Moscow,
noting that there were "unfounded suspicions" that former U.S.
spy agency contractor Edward Snowden was on the aircraft.
Foreign Minister David Choquehuanca told reporters that
Portugal and France had abruptly canceled air permits.
"They say it was due to technical issues, but after getting
explanations from some authorities we found that there appeared
to be some unfounded suspicions that Mr. Snowden was on the
plane," he added. "We don't know who invented this lie."
(Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Editing by Will Dunham)