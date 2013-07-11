People hold portraits of former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden (L) and U.S. Army Private First Class Bradley Manning in front of their faces during a protest in front Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

WASHINGTON The U.S. Air Force said it sees no evidence that a defense contractor that employed Edward Snowden is responsible for his disclosure of classified U.S. information, a finding that allows the company to continue doing business with the government.

Snowden, who is wanted in the United States on espionage charges, revealed details of secret government surveillance programs. He is believed to be holed up in the transit area at a Moscow airport, where he arrived on June 23 from Hong Kong.

The Air Force said Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH.N), also known as BAH, notified it about the Snowden case as required under an administrative agreement signed after an ethics lapse in 2012. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Eric Beech)