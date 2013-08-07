* Journalist says he speaks to Snowden almost daily
* Former NSA contractor happy with debate on internet
privacy
By Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA, Aug 6 Glenn Greenwald, the American
journalist who published documents leaked by fugitive former
U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, plans to make new
revelations "within the next 10 days or so" on secret U.S.
surveillance of the Internet.
"The articles we have published so far are a very small part
of the revelations that ought to be published," Greenwald on
Tuesday told a Brazilian congressional hearing that is
investigating the U.S. internet surveillance in Brazil.
"There will certainly be many more revelations on spying by
the U.S. government and how they are invading the communications
of Brasil and Latin America," he said in Portuguese.
The Rio de Janeiro-based columnist for Britain's Guardian
newspaper said he has recruited the help of experts to
understand some of the 15,000 to 20,000 classified documents
from the National Security Agency that Snowden passed him, some
of which are "very long and complex and take time to read."
Greenwald told Reuters he does not believe the
pro-transparency website WikiLeaks had obtained a package of
documents from Snowden, and that only he and filmmaker Laura
Poitras have complete archives of the leaked material.
Greenwald said Snowden, who was in hiding in Hong Kong
before flying to Russia in late June, was happy to leave a
Moscow airport after being granted temporary asylum, and pleased
that he had stirred up a worldwide debate on internet privacy
and secret U.S. surveillance programs used to monitor emails.
"I speak with him a lot since he left the airport, almost
every day. We use very strong encryption to communicate,"
Greenwald told the Brazilian legislators. "He is very well."
"He is very pleased with the debate that is arising in many
countries around the world on internet privacy and U.S. spying.
It is exactly the debate he wanted to inform," Greenwald said.
After a meeting in June with Snowden in Hong Kong, Greenwald
published in The Guardian the first of many reports that rattled
the U.S. intelligence community by disclosing the breadth and
depth of alleged NSA surveillance of telephone and internet
usage.
Last month, in an article co-authored by Greenwald, the
Brazilian newspaper O Globo reported that the NSA spied on Latin
American countries with programs that can monitor billions of
emails and phone calls for suspicious activity. Latin American
countries fumed at what they considered a violation of their
sovereignty and demanded explanations and an apology.
COMMERCIAL SECRETS
In Brazil, the largest U.S. trading partner in South
America, angry senators questioned President Dilma Rousseff's
planned state visit to Washington in October and a
billion-dollar purchase of U.S.-made fighter jets Brazil is
considering.
Members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee peppered
Greenwald with questions on Tuesday, such as whether the NSA was
capable of spying on Brazil's commercial secrets, including the
discovery of promising offshore oil reserves, and the
communications of the country's president and armed forces.
Greenwald had no details on specific targets and said the
documents did not name telecommunications and internet companies
in the United States and Brazil that might have collaborated
with the NSA's collection of internet users' data.
The journalist said Snowden planned to stay in Moscow "as
long as he needs to, until he can secure his situation." He said
Snowden knew he ran the risk of spending the rest of his life in
jail or being hunted by the most powerful nation in the world,
but had no doubts about his decision to leak the documents on
the U.S. surveillance programs.
Greenwald criticized governments around the world for
failing to offer Snowden protection, even while they publicly
denounced the U.S. surveillance of their citizens' internet
usage.
Meanwhile, Washington is working through diplomatic channels
to persuade governments to stop complaining about the
surveillance programs, he said.
"The Brazilian government is showing much more anger in
public than it is showing in private discussions with the U.S.
government," Greenwald told reporters. "All governments are
doing this, even in Europe."
In a speech at the United Nations on Tuesday, Brazilian
Foreign Minister Antonio Patriota called the interception of
telecommunications and acts of espionage in Latin America "a
serious issue, with a profound impact on the international
order." But he did not mention the United States by name.
(Editing by Paul Simao)