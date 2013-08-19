By Pedro Fonseca
| RIO DE JANEIRO
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 19 The journalist who first
published secrets leaked by fugitive former U.S. intelligence
agency contractor Edward Snowden vowed on Monday to publish more
documents and said Britain will be "sorry" for detaining his
partner for nine hours.
British authorities used anti-terrorism laws on Sunday to
detain David Miranda, partner of U.S. journalist Glenn
Greenwald, as he passed through London's Heathrow airport.
Miranda, 28, a Brazilian citizen, said he was questioned for
nine hours before being released without charge, minus his
laptop, cellphone and memory sticks, which were seized.
Greenwald, a columnist for Britain's the Guardian newspaper
who is based in Rio de Janeiro, said the detention was an
attempt to intimidate him for publishing documents leaked by
Snowden disclosing U.S. surveillance of global internet
communications.
Snowden, who has been granted asylum by Russia, gave
Greenwald from 15,000 to 20,000 documents with details of the
U.S. National Security Agency's surveillance programs.
"I will be far more aggressive in my reporting from now. I
am going to publish many more documents. I am going to publish
things on England too. I have many documents on England's spy
system. I think they will be sorry for what they did,"
Greenwald, speaking in Portuguese, told reporters at Rio's
airport where he met Miranda upon his return to Brazil.
"They wanted to intimidate our journalism, to show that they
have power and will not remain passive but will attack us more
intensely if we continue publishing their secrets," he said.
Miranda told reporters that six British agents questioned
him continuously about all aspects of his life during his
detention in a room at Heathrow airport. He said he was freed
and returned his passport only when he started shouting in the
airport lounge.
Brazil's government complained about Miranda's detention in
a statement on Sunday that said the use of the British
anti-terrorism law was unjustified.
Many Brazilians are still upset with Britain's
anti-terrorism policies because of the death of Brazilian
electrician Jean Charles de Menezes, who was mistaken for a
suspect in a bombing attempt in 2005. Menezes was shot seven
times in the head by police on board an underground train at a
London station.
Greenwald met with Snowden in June in Hong Kong, from where
he published the first of many reports that rattled the U.S.
intelligence community by disclosing the breadth and depth of
surveillance by the NSA on telephone and internet
communications.
Snowden faces criminal charges in the United States after
leaking documents disclosing the previously secret U.S. internet
and telephone surveillance programs. Russia rejected American
pleas to send Snowden back to the United States for trial,
instead granting him a year's asylum on Aug. 1.
Brazil, whose president, Dilma Rousseff, is scheduled to
make a state visit to Washington in October, declined to
consider an asylum request from Snowden. But some politicians
angered by the disclosure of NSA surveillance of internet
communications of Brazilians proposed granting him asylum in
Brazil.
