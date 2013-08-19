(Adds further Greenwald comments, foreign minister quote)
By Pedro Fonseca
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 19 The journalist who first
published secrets leaked by fugitive former U.S. intelligence
agency contractor Edward Snowden vowed on Monday to publish more
documents and said Britain will "regret" detaining his partner
for nine hours.
British authorities used anti-terrorism laws on Sunday to
detain David Miranda, partner of U.S. journalist Glenn
Greenwald, as he passed through London's Heathrow airport.
Miranda, 28, a Brazilian citizen, said he was questioned for
nine hours before being released without charge, minus his
laptop, cellphone and memory sticks, which were seized.
Greenwald, a columnist for Britain's Guardian newspaper who
is based in Brazil, said the detention was an attempt to
intimidate him and stop him from publishing more secrets leaked
by Snowden on U.S. surveillance of global internet
communications.
Snowden, who has been granted asylum by Russia, gave
Greenwald from 15,000 to 20,000 documents with details of the
U.S. National Security Agency's surveillance programs.
Asked by a reporter if the detention of his partner would
deter him from future reporting, Greenwald said the opposite
would happen.
"I will be far more aggressive in my reporting from now. I
am going to publish many more documents. I am going to publish
things on England, too. I have many documents on England's spy
system. I think they will be sorry for what they did,"
Greenwald, speaking in Portuguese, told reporters at Rio de
Janeiro's airport where he met Miranda upon his return to
Brazil.
Greenwald said in a subsequent email to Reuters that the
Portuguese word "arrepender" should have been translated as
"come to regret" not "be sorry for."
"I was asked what the outcome would be for the UK, and I
said they'd come to regret this because of the world reaction,
how it made them look, and how it will embolden me - not that I
would start publishing documents as punishment or revenge that I
wouldn't otherwise have published," he said in the email.
Miranda told reporters that six British agents questioned
him about all aspects of his life during his detention in a room
at Heathrow airport.
Brazil complained about the "unjustified" detention of
Miranda under a British law used for suspects of terrorism.
Brazilian Foreign Minister Antonio Patriota called his
British counterpart, William Hague, on Monday to express his
concern. They agreed their governments would remain in contact
over the incident, Britain's ambassador in Brasilia, Alex Ellis,
said in a statement.
Many Brazilians are still upset with Britain's
anti-terrorism policies because of the death of Brazilian
electrician Jean Charles de Menezes, who was mistaken for a
suspect in a bombing attempt in 2005. Menezes was shot seven
times in the head by police on board an underground train at a
London station.
Greenwald met with Snowden in June in Hong Kong, from where
he published the first of many reports that rattled the U.S.
intelligence community by disclosing the extent of surveillance
by the NSA on telephone and internet communications.
Snowden faces criminal charges in the United States after
leaking documents disclosing the previously secret U.S. internet
and telephone surveillance programs. Russia rejected American
pleas to send Snowden back to the United States for trial,
instead granting him a year's asylum on Aug. 1.
The White House said on Monday that U.S. officials did not
ask the British government to question Greenwald's partner,
though British authorities did give their U.S. counterparts a
"heads up" before detaining Miranda.
Brazil, whose president, Dilma Rousseff, is scheduled to
make a state visit to Washington in October, declined to
consider an asylum request from Snowden. But some politicians
angered by the disclosure of NSA surveillance of internet
communications of Brazilians proposed granting him asylum in
Brazil.
