BRASILIA, Sept 5 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff met with U.S. President Barack Obama on Thursday and
the two discussed disclosures that the United States had spied
on her private communications, as world leaders gathered for the
G20 summit of major economies in Russia.
White House official told Reuters that Obama and Rousseff
had discussed the alleged eavesdropping by the U.S. National
Security Agency, but did not provide any details.
The two leaders sat next to one another at the first plenary
session of G20 leaders.
Rousseff, furious over the alleged monitoring of her emails
and phone calls by the NSA, this week called off a trip by an
advance team to Washington to prepare for a state visit to the
United States by the Brazilian leader that now could be called
off because of the disclosure of the NSA's activities.
Brazil's presidential palace said the canceled trip was for
a team of logistical planners, security personnel and protocol
officers that would have left this weekend to start preparing
the Oct. 23 visit.
Rousseff may still cancel her visit to the White House in
October unless she receives a public apology from the United
States for the alleged spying, a senior Brazilian official told
Reuters.
The visit, which is the only such invitation extended by
Obama this year, was intended to highlight a recent improvement
in relations between the two biggest economies in the Americas,
as well as Brazil's emergence over the past decade as a vibrant
economy and regional power.
Rousseff's office said her state visit has not been canceled
and another, larger advance team is scheduled go to Washington
before her trip.
The Brazilian government has given the United States until
Friday to give it a written explanation of what the NSA was
doing monitoring Rousseff's communications, as reported on
Sunday by a Brazilian television program based on documents
leaked by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden.
Ben Rhodes, a deputy U.S. national security adviser, said
Washington will work to resolve the dispute through "diplomatic
and intelligence channels."
"We understand how important this is to the Brazilians. We
understand their strength of feeling on the issue," he said.
"What we're focused on is making sure the Brazilians understand
exactly what the nature of our intelligence effort is."
