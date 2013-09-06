RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 6 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff, angered by a recent report that the U.S. government
spied on her communications, said on Friday that President
Barack Obama had taken responsibility for what happened and that
she may still proceed with a planned visit to Washington next
month.
Rousseff, speaking to reporters following a one-on-one
meeting with Obama on the sidelines of an international summit
in Russia late on Thursday, said the U.S. president had agreed
to respond formally to the spying allegations by next Wednesday.
"My trip to Washington depends on the political conditions
to be created by President Obama," said Rousseff, according to
the official Twitter feed of Brazil's presidency.