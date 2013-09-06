(Recasts with Obama comments on Brazil and Mexico, changes
By Steve Holland and Anthony Boadle
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia/BRASILIA, Sept 6 (Reuters) -
P resident Barack Obama promised on Friday to look into a report
the United States spied on the leaders of Brazil and Mexico,
allegations that have caused tensions in Washington's ties to
its two biggest Latin American partners.
Obama met with presidents Dilma Rousseff of Brazil and
Enrique Pena Nieto of Mexico during an international summit in
Russia and discussed reports that the U.S. National Security
Agency snooped on their personal communications and phone calls.
"I assured them that I take these allegations very
seriously. I understand their concerns. I understand the
concerns of the Mexican and Brazilian people; and that we will
work with their teams to resolve what is a source of tension,"
Obama said at a news conference.
Rousseff, speaking earlier on Friday, indicated she was not
fully satisfied with Obama's assurances during their meeting
late on Thursday. She said Obama had agreed to provide a fuller
explanation for the reported spying by Wednesday, and that she
would decide whether or not to go ahead with a planned visit to
the White House next month based in part on his response.
"My trip to Washington depends on the political conditions
to be created by President Obama," Rousseff told reporters
before leaving Russia.
Mexico's leader Pena Nieto said Obama made a personal pledge
to investigate the alleged spying by the NSA to avoid the issue
damaging relations with the U.S.'s largest trade partner in
Latin America.
Brazil's TV Globo reported on Sunday that the NSA monitored
the emails, text messages and phone calls of Rousseff as
president and Pena Nieto when he was a candidate. The report was
based on documents leaked by fugitive former NSA contractor
Edward Snowden.
The report angered Rousseff and her government has demanded
a fuller explanation, arguing that counterterrorism or
cybersecurity concerns did not adequately explain why the NSA
would spy on Rousseff's communications with her top aides.
Brazil has been a democratic U.S. ally in South America for
decades, and is not a known base for terrorists.
Brasilia has already called off a trip by an advance team to
prepare for next month's visit to Washington.
Obama said the tensions over the NSA spying disclosures
should not override the wide-ranging relationship the United
States has with Brazil, which he called "an incredibly important
country" and an "amazing success story."
He said the NSA's job was to gather data not available
through public sources, much as intelligence services from other
nations do to track threats of terrorism, except that the U.S.
agency's capacity to collect information was far bigger.
Obama acknowledged that the U.S. government needed to "step
back and review what it is that we're doing" and do a
cost-benefit analysis of how useful the information was given
legitimate concerns around privacy and civil liberties.
"It's important for us, on the front end, to say, all right,
are we actually going to get useful information here. And if
not, if it's not that important, should we be more constrained
in how we use certain technical capabilities," he said.
Rousseff is due to make a formal state visit to Washington
on Oct. 23 to meet U.S. President Barack Obama and discuss a
possible $4 billion jet-fighter deal, cooperation on oil and
biofuels technology, as well as other commercial agreements.
(Reporting by Steve Holland in St. Petersburg, Anthony Boadle
in Brasilia and Liz Diaz in Mexico City; Editing by Brian Winter
and Tim Dobbyn)