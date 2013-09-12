WASHINGTON, Sept 11 The White House said on
Wednesday it would work with Brazil to address concerns caused
by leaked information that the United States had spied on
President Dilma Rousseff and hacked into the computer networks
of state-run oil company Petrobras.
Susan Rice, President Barack Obama's national security
advisor, met with Brazilian Foreign Minister Luiz Alberto
Figueiredo to discuss Brazil's questions about documents leaked
by former spy contractor Edward Snowden.
"The United States is committed to working with Brazil to
address these concerns, while we continue to work together on a
shared agenda of bilateral, regional and global initiatives," a
White House spokeswoman said in a statement