By Brian Winter
| SAO PAULO, Sept 14
SAO PAULO, Sept 14 Top advisers to Brazilian
President Dilma Rousseff are urging her to cancel her planned
state visit to the White House next month after revelations the
U.S. National Security Agency spied on her and other Brazilians.
Among those now encouraging Rousseff to cancel the trip is
former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a senior government
official told Reuters on Saturday on condition of anonymity.
Lula preceded Rousseff in office and remains enormously
influential in important government decisions.
A former Cabinet minister under Lula, Franklin Martins, who
also remains influential with Rousseff, previously urged her to
cancel the trip, the official said.
The official told Reuters that Rousseff had not yet made up
her mind and would only do so after a meeting scheduled for
Tuesday with her foreign minister, Luiz Alberto Figueiredo.
Figueiredo traveled to Washington this week to hear U.S.
officials' explanation for the espionage, and is due to provide
Rousseff with his official report.
Recent disclosures that the United States spied on Brazil,
based on documents leaked by former NSA contractor Edward
Snowden, have complicated years of diplomatic efforts to improve
relations between the two biggest economies in the Americas.
Rousseff's state visit, scheduled for Oct. 23, was the only
event of its kind scheduled in Washington this year. The trip
was to serve as a platform for deals on oil exploration and
biofuels technology, as well as Brazil's potential purchase of
fighter jets from Chicago-based Boeing Co.
But Rousseff, a moderate leftist, has been enraged by
revelations that the NSA monitored communications between her
and her top aides, as well as those of other Brazilians.
Earlier this month, Rousseff met U.S. President Barack Obama
for nearly 45 minutes on the sidelines of an international
summit in Russia. Afterward, Obama promised to address her
concerns and said the U.S. government needed to "step back and
review what it is that we're doing" when gathering intelligence.
After Figueiredo's meeting this week with U.S. national
security adviser Susan Rice, Washington issued a statement
saying that recent reports had raised "legitimate questions for
our friends and allies" about U.S. intelligence.
Rousseff has rejected Washington's contention that it only
gathers information critical to U.S. national security. Brazil
is a peaceful democracy with no history of international
terrorism or access to weapons of mass destruction.