BRASILIA Dec 17 Brazil says it is not
considering granting asylum to Edward Snowden even after the
former U.S. National Security Agency contractor offered on
Tuesday to help investigate revelations that the NSA has spied
on Brazilians and their president.
The Brazilian government has received no official request
from Snowden since he arrived in Moscow in June, a foreign
ministry spokesman said. Without a formal request, asylum will
not be considered, the spokesman said.
In a letter published Tuesday by the Folha de S. Paulo, a
Brazilian newspaper, and by social media, Snowden offered to
collaborate with a Brazilian investigation into the NSA Internet
surveillance program he revealed earlier this year.
Simultaneously, Avaaz, a website for public petitions,
launched an online signature campaign to press President Dilma
Rousseff to grant Snowden asylum.
In his "Open Letter to the Brazilian People," Snowden said
he would like to assist in a congressional probe into NSA's
program, which monitored the personal communications of
Rousseff and other Brazilians.
"I have expressed my willingness to assist wherever
appropriate and lawful, but unfortunately the United States
government has worked very hard to limit my ability to do so,"
the letter said.
Snowden is living in Russia under temporary asylum that is
due to expire in August. He had previously asked for asylum in
Brazil, among other countries, but Brasilia did not answer his
request. While Snowden stopped short of asking for asylum again
in the letter, he suggested that any collaboration with
Brazilian authorities would depend on it.
"Until a country grants permanent political asylum, the U.S.
government will continue to interfere with my ability to speak,"
Snowden wrote.
The revelations of NSA spying damaged relations between the
United States and Latin America's largest country and prompted
Rousseff to cancel a state visit to Washington in October. The
spying also led Rousseff to become a global advocate for curbs
on Internet surveillance.
Evidence that the NSA monitored Rousseff's email and
cellphone, and hacked into the computing network of state-run
oil company Petrobras, angered Brazilians and led the
Senate to probe the extent of U.S. spying in Brazil. Some
members of Brazil's Congress have asked Russia for permission to
interview Snowden but have received no reply, a congressional
aide said.
In a Twitter message, Senator Ricardo Ferraço, chairman of
the Senate foreign relations committee, said "Brazil should not
miss the opportunity to grant asylum to Edward Snowden, who was
key to unraveling the U.S. espionage system."
"The Brazilian government should grant him asylum and the
U.S. government must understand that the NSA violated rights
protected in Brazil's Constitution," fellow committee member
Senator Eduardo Suplicy said.
The original English version of Snowden's letter was
published on the Facebook page of David Miranda, partner of
journalist and blogger Glenn Greenwald, who first brought the
Snowden leaks to the world's attention.
Miranda started the petition on the Avaaz site for Brazil
to offer the "courageous" Snowden asylum.
In his letter, Snowden praised Brazil's efforts at the
United Nations to limit excessive electronic surveillance.
Last month a U.N. General Assembly committee expressed
concern at the harm such scrutiny, including spying in foreign
states and the mass collection of personal data, might have on
human rights, following a joint resolution introduced by Brazil
and Germany.
On Monday, White House spokesman Jay Carney dismissed the
suggestion that the United States could grant amnesty to Snowden
if he were to turn over the documents in his possession.
