(Adds that Brazil is not considering Snowden asylum; Amnesty
statement)
BRASILIA Dec 17 Brazil has no plans to grant
asylum to Edward Snowden even after the former U.S. National
Security Agency contractor offered on Tuesday to help
investigate revelations of spying on Brazilians and their
president, a local newspaper reported.
The Folha de S.Paulo newspaper, citing unnamed government
officials, said the Brazilian government has no interest in
investigating the mass Internet surveillance programs Snowden
revealed in June and does not intend to give him asylum.
In an "Open Letter to the Brazilian People" published by
Folha and social media, Snowden offered to help a congressional
probe into NSA spying on the country, including the personal
communications of President Dilma Rousseff.
"I have expressed my willingness to assist wherever
appropriate and lawful, but unfortunately the United States
government has worked very hard to limit my ability to do so,"
the letter said.
Snowden is living in Russia under temporary asylum that is
due to expire in August. He had previously asked for asylum in
Brazil, among other countries, but Brasilia did not answer his
request. While Snowden stopped short of asking for asylum again
in the letter, he suggested that any collaboration with
Brazilian authorities would depend them granting him asylum.
"Until a country grants permanent political asylum, the U.S.
government will continue to interfere with my ability to speak,"
Snowden wrote.
The revelations of NSA spying damaged relations between the
United States and Latin America's largest country and prompted
Rousseff to cancel a state visit to Washington in October. The
spying also led Rousseff to become a global advocate for curbs
on Internet surveillance.
Evidence that the NSA monitored Rousseff's email and
cellphone, along with hacking the network of state-run oil
company Petrobras, angered Brazilians and led the
Senate to investigate the extent of U.S. spying. Some members of
Brazil's Congress have asked Russia for permission to interview
Snowden but have received no reply, a congressional aide said.
In a Twitter message, Senator Ricardo Ferraço, chairman of
the Senate foreign relations committee, said "Brazil should not
miss the opportunity to grant asylum to Edward Snowden, who was
key to unraveling the U.S. espionage system."
Other politicians, mainly opponents of Rousseff's leftist
government, said granting Snowden asylum would be
counter-productive and would lead to further deterioration of
ties with the United States, Brazil's largest trading partner
after China.
Rights watchdog Amnesty International said Brazil should
give "full consideration" to Snowden's claim for asylum.
"It is his right to seek international protection, and it's
also Brazil's international obligation to review and decide on
his request under the refugee convention," Amnesty said in a
statement.
A Brazilian foreign ministry spokesman said Brazil has never
received a formal application for asylum from Snowden and thus
had nothing to consider.
The original English version of Snowden's letter was
published on the Facebook page of David Miranda, partner of
journalist and blogger Glenn Greenwald, who first brought the
Snowden leaks to the world's attention.
Miranda started a petition on the website Avaaz, pressing
Rousseff to grant asylum to the "courageous" Snowden.
In his letter, Snowden praised Brazil's efforts at the
United Nations to limit excessive electronic surveillance.
Last month a U.N. General Assembly committee expressed
concern at the harm such scrutiny, including spying in foreign
states and the mass collection of personal data, might have on
human rights, following a joint resolution introduced by Brazil
and Germany.
On Monday, White House spokesman Jay Carney dismissed the
suggestion that the United States could grant amnesty to Snowden
if he turned over the documents in his possession.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle and Asher Levine; Editing by Lisa
Von Ahn, Peter Galloway and Ken Wills)