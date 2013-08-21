LONDON Aug 21 British Prime Minister David
Cameron ordered his top civil servant to try to stop revelations
flowing from the Guardian newspaper about U.S. and British
surveillance programmes, two sources with direct knowledge of
the matter said.
News that Cabinet Secretary Jeremy Heywood had contacted the
Guardian drags Cameron into a storm over Britain's response to
media coverage of secrets leaked by fugitive U.S. intelligence
contractor Edward Snowden.
Guardian editor Alan Rusbridger said on Tuesday that he had
been approached by "a very senior official claiming to represent
the views of the prime minister" after his paper had published a
series of exposes based on the Snowden material.
The sources named the official as Heywood, who is Cameron's
most senior policy adviser. "The prime minister asked the
Cabinet Secretary to deal with this matter, that's true," one
source told Reuters.
Government supporters say information leaked by Snowden, who
has obtained asylum in Russia, could threaten national security.
However, rights groups have accused the government of an assault
on press freedom over a series of incidents.
These include the detention of a Guardian reporter's
partner, and news that the paper had been forced to destroy
computer files containing information from Snowden under threat
of government legal action.
A Downing Street spokeswoman said: "We won't go into
specific cases but if highly sensitive information was being
held insecurely we have a responsibility to secure it."
Cameron is on holiday in southwestern England.
The government had tried to distance itself from
Rusbridger's allegation that the Guardian was made to destroy
the computer hard drives, and from the detention of David
Miranda, partner of reporter Glenn Greenwald who has led the
paper's coverage of the Snowden leaks.
It has argued that these were operational security matters.
On Tuesday a White House spokesman said he could not comment
on the destruction of Snowden material. But spokesman John
Earnest said he could not see U.S. authorities destroying an
American media company's hard drives to protect national
security. "That's very difficult to imagine a scenario in which
that would be appropriate," he said told reporters.
Britain says its security agencies act within the law and
that Snowden's leaks are a grave threat to national security.
"STOLEN INFORMATION"
Miranda was held for nine hours on Sunday under an
anti-terrorism law at Heathrow airport, where he was in transit
on his way from Germany to his native Brazil.
He was released without charge minus his laptop, phone and
memory sticks. He had been ferrying documents between Greenwald
and a Berlin-based journalist contact of Snowden.
Brazil has said Miranda's detention had "no justification",
while Miranda has launched legal action against the police and
the government, accusing them of abusing anti-terrorism powers
to get hold of sensitive journalistic material.
Home Secretary Theresa May, the British interior minister,
said on Tuesday police were right to detain Miranda if they
thought he was "in possession of highly sensitive, stolen
information that could help terrorists, that could risk lives".
But the controversy over Miranda's detention has been
fuelled by Rusbridger's revelations on Tuesday about events
several weeks ago, when the paper came under pressure to hand
back or destroy intelligence material obtained from Snowden.
Rusbridger described conversations with the official now
said to be Heywood and with "shadowy Whitehall figures", a
reference to the seat of government, and said he was told:
"You've had your fun. Now we want the stuff back."
Later, two agents from the secretive Government
Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) came to the paper's offices
and watched while Guardian staff destroyed hard drives
containing files obtained from Snowden.
Rusbridger said he agreed to this because there were other
copies of the documents elsewhere. He said neither Miranda's
detention nor the destruction of the material would stop the
Guardian from publishing more of Snowden's leaks as it could
conduct its reporting work outside of Britain.
