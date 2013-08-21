* Cameron dragged into furore over pressure on Guardian
* White House says U.S. unlikely to treat media in that way
* Paper has published intelligence secrets leaked by Snowden
* Government defends action, citing security risks
By Andrew Osborn
LONDON, Aug 21 Two of British Prime Minister
David Cameron's most senior aides pressed the Guardian newspaper
to hand over or destroy intelligence secrets leaked by Edward
Snowden, political sources said on Wednesday.
News that Cabinet Secretary Jeremy Heywood and National
Security Adviser Kim Darroch were involved drags Cameron into a
storm over Britain's response to coverage of leaks from the
fugitive U.S. intelligence contractor - a response that left
even its U.S. ally talking of the importance of media freedom.
Cameron, on holiday in Cornwall, made no immediate comment.
The Guardian, media freedom activists and human rights
lawyers say pressure on the paper over the Snowden material and
the separate detention of the partner of a Guardian journalist
on Sunday represented an assault on independent journalism.
The government says its intelligence agencies act within the
law and that the Snowden leaks, which revealed U.S. and British
surveillance of global communication networks, threaten national
security. The United States has brought espionage charges
against Snowden, who has found temporary asylum in Russia.
Guardian editor Alan Rusbridger said on Tuesday that he had
been approached weeks ago by "a very senior official claiming to
represent the views of the prime minister" and by "shadowy
Whitehall figures", a reference to London's government district.
Rusbridger said he had been told the paper would face legal
action if it refused to destroy or hand over data from Snowden.
Later, two intelligence agents oversaw the destruction of
hard drives at Guardian offices, but Rusbridger said this would
not stop reporting as there were copies elsewhere in the world.
A White House spokesman said on Tuesday that it was hard to
imagine U.S. authorities taking such action against a media
organisation, even to protect national security.
Several sources said Heywood and Darroch were among those
who had contacted the paper. Heywood is Britain's most senior
civil servant and Cameron's top policy adviser; Darroch is the
prime minister's senior adviser on national security issues.
"The prime minister asked the Cabinet Secretary to deal with
this matter, that's true," one source told Reuters.
"You won't be surprised to hear that (Darroch) also got
involved with this," said another source.
Home Secretary Theresa May, the interior minister, defended
the government's actions.
"I think issues of national security are rightly addressed
at an appropriate level within government, and I do not find it
surprising that someone at a very senior level within government
should be involved in this particular issue," May told the BBC.
"STOLEN INFORMATION"
Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, leader of the Liberal
Democrats in the coalition with Cameron's Conservatives, said
through a spokesman it was "reasonable" for Heywood to request
that the Guardian destroy data that "would represent a serious
threat to national security if it fell into the wrong hands".
"The deputy prime minister felt this was a preferable
approach to taking legal action. He was keen to protect the
Guardian's freedom to publish, whilst taking the necessary steps
to safeguard security," Clegg's spokesman said.
Rusbridger's revelations about the phone calls from the
heart of government and the destruction of data have amplified a
controversy over the detention at London's Heathrow airport on
Sunday of David Miranda, the partner of a Guardian journalist.
Miranda, a Brazilian who was in transit from Berlin to Rio
de Janeiro, was held for nine hours under an anti-terrorism law
before being released without charge minus his laptop, phone and
memory sticks.
He is the partner of Glenn Greenwald, a Rio-based American
who has led the Guardian's coverage of intelligence secrets
leaked by Snowden. Miranda had been ferrying documents between
Greenwald and a Berlin-based journalist contact of Snowden.
It was unclear what information the documents contained.
Gwendolen Morgan, Miranda's lawyer, said there would be a
hearing at London's High Court on Thursday to rule on her
request for an urgent injunction to prevent the British
authorities from examining any data seized from her client or
sharing it with anyone else.
"The purpose of these proceedings is to protect the
confidentiality of the sensitive journalistic material that was
seized," Morgan said in her request submitted to the court.
Public opinion is divided over the issue. A poll released by
YouGov on Wednesday showed 66 percent of those asked supported
the police having the powers that were used to detain Miranda,
but 44 percent of respondents believed the law had been used
inappropriately in his case.
"The picture of a country split down the middle extends to
the actions of the Prime Minister and the Guardian over the hard
drives containing Mr Snowden's information," YouGov said in a
statement.
"43 percent thought Mr Cameron was right to instruct the
intelligence agencies, via the Cabinet Secretary, to seek to
recover the hard drives, while 40 percent think that either he
should have stayed out of the decision or that the action was
wrong whoever authorised it."
The pollster said the public was also split on whether the
Guardian had been right to publish Snowden's information.
Brazil has said Miranda's detention had "no justification",
while Miranda has launched a personal legal action against the
police and the government, accusing them of abusing
anti-terrorism powers to get hold of sensitive journalistic
material.
Russia, a frequent target of British criticism over human
rights, accused the British government of double standards in
comments by a Moscow Foreign Ministry spokesman.
But May said: "It is the duty of government to protect the
public, and it is absolutely right, if the police believe that
somebody has in their possession highly sensitive stolen
information that could help terrorists, that could lead to a
loss of lives, it's right that the police should act."
