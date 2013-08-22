LONDON Aug 22 The partner of a reporter who
wrote about the leaks by Edward Snowden was carrying sensitive
material that could have been dangerous for the public when he
was detained at a London airport, a British police lawyer said
on Thursday.
David Miranda, partner of U.S. journalist Glenn Greenwald,
was questioned for nine hours on Sunday at London's Heathrow
Airport before being released without charge, prompting calls
for an explanation of why anti-terrorism powers were used to
detain the Brazilian citizen.
Miranda, who was in transit from Berlin to Rio de Janeiro,
was released without charge minus his laptop, phone and memory
sticks. His lawyer has requested an injunction to prevent the
authorities from examining any data seized from Miranda.
At a hearing at London's High Court, police lawyer Jonathan
Laidlaw said officers were still examining tens of thousands of
pages of digital material from Miranda.
"That which has been inspected contains, in view of police,
highly sensitive material the disclosure of which would be
highly injurious to public safety and thus the police have
initiated a criminal investigation," Laidlaw said.
