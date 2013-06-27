(Corrects seventh paragraph to show Snowden went to Hong Kong
* Obama says "won't scramble jets" to nab Snowden
* China, Ecuador hit back at Washington with jibes
* Snowden remains in limbo in Moscow airport
By Jeff Mason and Mark Felsenthal
DAKAR, June 27 U.S. President Barack Obama said
on Thursday he would not start "wheeling and dealing" with China
and Russia over a U.S. request to extradite former American spy
agency contractor Edward Snowden.
Obama, who appeared concerned that the case would overshadow
a three-country tour of Africa that he began in Senegal, also
dismissed suggestions that the United States might try to
intercept Snowden if he were allowed to depart Moscow by air.
"No, I'm not going to be scrambling jets to get a
29-year-old hacker," he told a news conference in Dakar, a note
of disdain in his voice. Snowden turned 30 last week.
Obama said regular legal channels should suffice to handle
the U.S. request that Snowden, who left Hong Kong for Moscow, be
returned. Obama said he had not yet spoken to China's President
Xi Jinping or Russian President Vladimir Putin about the issue.
"I have not called President Xi personally or President
Putin personally and the reason is ... number one, I shouldn't
have to," Obama said sharply.
"Number two, we've got a whole lot of business that we do
with China and Russia, and I'm not going to have one case of a
suspect who we're trying to extradite suddenly being elevated to
the point where I've got to start doing wheeling and dealing and
trading on a whole host of other issues," he said.
Snowden fled the United States to Hong Kong in May, a few
weeks before publication in the Guardian and Washington Post of
of details he provided about secret U.S. government surveillance
programmes, then flew to Moscow on Sunday. He had been expected
to fly on to Havana on Monday but did not board the aircraft.
The American, who faces espionage charges in the United
States and has asked Ecuador for political asylum, has not been
seen since his arrival in Moscow. Russian officials said he
remained in a transit area at Sheremetyevo airport.
CHINA, ECUADOR HIT BACK
Snowden's case has raised tensions between the United States
and both China and Russia. On Thursday, Beijing accused
Washington of hypocrisy on the issue of cyber security.
Obama's remarks seemed calibrated to exert pressure without
leading to lasting damage in ties with either country.
Andy Smith, director of the University of New Hampshire
Survey Center, said Obama was trying to play down the Snowden
saga and minimize the impact on the United States.
"The more the administration can play it down, the more
latitude they'll have in the diplomatic arena to work out a deal
for him," he said.
Obama predicted there would be a made-for-TV movie about the
ongoing saga, but indicated that damage to U.S. interests was
largely limited to revelations from Snowden's initial leak.
"I continue to be concerned about the other documents that
he may have," Obama said. "That's part of the reason why we'd
like to have Mr. Snowden in custody."
Snowden's revelations of widespread snooping by the U.S.
National Security Agency in China and Hong Kong have given
Beijing considerable ammunition in an area that has been a major
irritant between the countries.
China's defence ministry said the U.S. government
surveillance programme known as Prism "has revealed the
concerned country's true face and hypocritical behaviour". It
did not name the country.
"This 'double standard' approach is not conducive to peace
and security in cyber space," ministry spokesman Yang Yujun told
reporters, according to state news agency Xinhua.
In Ecuador's capital Quito, the government said it was
waiving preferential rights under a U.S. trade agreement to
demonstrate its principled stand on Snowden's asylum request.
In a deliberately cheeky touch from the leftist government
of President Rafael Correa, Ecuador also offered a multi-million
donation for human rights training in the United States.
Ecuadorean officials added that the U.S. fugitive's case had
not been processed because he had not yet reached any of its
diplomatic missions.
"USEFUL" CONVERSATIONS
Obama said the United States expected all countries who were
considering asylum requests for the former contractor to follow
international law.
In Washington, the U.S. State Department warned of "grave
difficulties" for U.S.-Ecuador relations if the Andean country
were to grant Snowden asylum, but gave no specifics.
The White House said last week that Hong Kong's decision to
let Snowden leave would hurt U.S.-China relations. Its rhetoric
on Russia has been somewhat less harsh.
Obama acknowledged that the United States did not have an
extradition treaty with Russia, but he said such a treaty was
not necessary to resolve all of the issues involved.
He characterised conversations between Washington and Moscow
as "useful" and said the United States would continue to press.
Putin has rejected U.S. calls to expel Snowden to the United
States and said on Tuesday the fugitive should choose his
destination and leave the airport as soon as possible. Ecuador
has said it could take weeks to decide on his asylum request.
Washington is focused on how former Booz Allen Hamilton
systems administrator Snowden gained access to National
Security Agency secrets while working at a facility in Hawaii.
Obama said the leaks exposed "pretty significant
vulnerabilities" at the NSA that had to be resolved.
In Baltimore, NSA Director Keith Alexander said the leaks
had caused "significant and irreversible damage" and hurt the
United States as well as its allies.
"I believe the irresponsible release of classified
information will have a long-term detrimental impact on the
intelligence community's ability to detect future attacks,"
Alexander told the AFCEA International Cyber Symposium.
"I worry there will be more leaks."
(Additional reporting by Brian Ellsworth and Alexandra Valencia
in Quito, Lidia Kelly in Moscow, Sui-Lee Wee in Beijing, Deborah
Charles in Baltimore and Steve Holland and Laura MacInnis in
Washington; Writing by Jeff Mason; Editing by Mike
Collett-White)