LONDON Former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden, who is wanted by Washington on espionage charges for revealing the secret U.S. electronic surveillance programme Prism, has applied for political asylum in more than a dozen countries.
The 30-year-old American remains in a legal limbo in the transit area at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport. He has no legal travel documents and has made his asylum applications through a legal representative.
Here is a list of the countries which Snowden has asked for asylum, as published by WikiLeaks, and their reactions so far.
OUTRIGHT REJECTIONS
Finland
India
Poland
ONLY IN PERSON/ON THEIR SOIL
Austria
Ecuador
Norway
Spain
WILLING IN PRINCIPLE
Venezuela
NO DECISION
Bolivia, Brazil, China, Cuba, France, Germany Iceland, Italy, Ireland, Netherlands, Nicaragua, Russia*, Switzerland
*Snowden has withdrawn his asylum application to Russia, according to the Kremlin.
