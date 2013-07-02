An employee distributes newspapers, with a photograph (R) of former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden seen on a page, at an underground walkway in central Moscow July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

LONDON Former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden, who is wanted by Washington on espionage charges for revealing the secret U.S. electronic surveillance programme Prism, has applied for political asylum in more than a dozen countries.

The 30-year-old American remains in a legal limbo in the transit area at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport. He has no legal travel documents and has made his asylum applications through a legal representative.

Here is a list of the countries which Snowden has asked for asylum, as published by WikiLeaks, and their reactions so far.

OUTRIGHT REJECTIONS

Finland

India

Poland

ONLY IN PERSON/ON THEIR SOIL

Austria

Ecuador

Norway

Spain

WILLING IN PRINCIPLE

Venezuela

NO DECISION

Bolivia, Brazil, China, Cuba, France, Germany Iceland, Italy, Ireland, Netherlands, Nicaragua, Russia*, Switzerland

*Snowden has withdrawn his asylum application to Russia, according to the Kremlin.

