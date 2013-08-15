* Snowden worked for Dell from 2009 until earlier this year
* Assigned as contractor to NSA facilities in U.S., Japan
* Dell declines comment on any aspect of his employment
By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON, Aug 15 Former intelligence
contractor Edward Snowden began downloading documents describing
the U.S. government's electronic spying programs while he was
working for Dell Inc in April 2012, almost a year
earlier than previously reported, according to U.S. officials
and other sources familiar with the matter.
Snowden, who was granted a year's asylum by Russia on Aug.
1, worked for Dell from 2009 until earlier this year, assigned
as a contractor to U.S. National Security Agency facilities in
the United States and Japan.
Snowden downloaded information while employed by Dell about
eavesdropping programs run by the NSA and Britain's Government
Communications Headquarters, and left an electronic footprint
indicating when he accessed the documents, said the sources,
speaking on condition of anonymity.
David Frink, a spokesman for Round Rock, Texas-based Dell,
declined to comment on any aspect of Snowden's employment with
the company, saying Dell's "customer" - presumably the NSA - had
asked Dell not to talk publicly about him.
Since Snowden disclosed documents on previously secret U.S.
internet and phone surveillance programs in June, his
three-month tenure with U.S. contractor Booz Allen Hamilton
Holding Corp starting in late March of this year has
been the focus of considerable attention. His time at Dell has
received little attention.
Lawmakers have questioned how a relatively low-level systems
administrator was able to gain access to so many top-secret
documents without raising red flags. Some lawmakers have called
the leaks one of the worst security breaches in U.S. history.
News that Snowden was downloading documents while he worked
at Dell could increase pressure on U.S. intelligence agencies to
tighten security protocols to prevent future leaks. The NSA has
said it would tighten access to classified material and put in
place stricter controls for accessing and downloading such
information.
TRANSOCEANIC CABLES
Some of the material Snowden downloaded in April 2012 while
a Dell employee related to NSA collection from fiber-optic
cables, including transoceanic cables, of large quantities of
internet traffic and other communications, the sources said.
Snowden has said he left Dell for a job at Booz Allen
Hamilton in Hawaii around March of this year, specifically to
gain access to additional top-secret documents that could be
leaked to the media.
Booz Allen Hamilton fired Snowden after he fled to Hong Kong
with a trove of secret material. The company has said it is
cooperating with a number of inquiries into Snowden's hiring and
security lapses.
It is not clear whether Dell has taken similar steps.
"We are honoring our customer's request that we not comment
on this matter," said Frink, the Dell spokesman.
Two U.S. officials said the investigations into Snowden's
activities confirmed that his downloading of sensitive
information began at Dell. He is believed to have moved from
Dell to Booz Allen with little time off in between.
In February 2010, while working for Dell, Snowden wrote in
an internet technology forum, Ars Technica, that he was bothered
by technology companies allegedly giving the U.S. government
access to private computer servers.
"It really concerns me how little this sort of corporate
behavior bothers those outside of technology circles," Snowden
wrote under the screen name "The True HooHA." "Society really
seems to have developed an unquestioning obedience towards
spooky types."
In addition to a Justice Department investigation, which has
produced criminal charges against Snowden, U.S. intelligence
agencies are conducting an extensive inquiry to determine
precisely what documents Snowden had access to, what he
downloaded and how much damage his actions have caused.