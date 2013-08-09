(Adds second company shuts down service, paragraphs 7-9)
By Joseph Menn
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 8 An encrypted email service
believed to have been used by American fugitive Edward Snowden
shut down abruptly on Thursday amid a legal fight that appeared
to involve U.S. government attempts to win access to customer
information.
"I have been forced to make a difficult decision: to become
complicit in crimes against the American people, or walk away
from nearly 10 years of hard work by shutting down Lavabit,"
Lavabit LLC owner Ladar Levison wrote in a letter that was
posted on the Texas-based company's website on Thursday.
Levison said he has decided to "suspend operations" but was
barred from discussing the events over the past six weeks that
led to his decision.
That matches the period since Snowden went public as the
source of media reports detailing secret electronic spying
operations by the U.S. National Security Agency.
"This experience has taught me one very important lesson:
without congressional action or a strong judicial precedent, I
would strongly recommend against anyone trusting their private
data to a company with physical ties to the United States,"
Levison wrote.
The U.S. Department of Justice had no immediate comment.
Later on Thursday, an executive with a better-known provider
of secure email said his company had also shut down that
service. Jon Callas, co-founder of Silent Circle Inc, said on
Twitter and in a blog post that Silent Circle had ended Silent
Mail.
"We see the writing the wall, and we have decided that it is
best for us to shut down Silent Mail now. We have not received
subpoenas, warrants, security letters, or anything else by any
government, and this is why we are acting now," Callas wrote on
a blog addressed to customers.
Silent Circle, co-founded by the PGP cryptography inventor
Phil Zimmermann, will continue to offer secure texting and
secure phone calls, but email is harder to keep truly private,
Callas wrote. He and company representatives didn't immediately
respond to interview requests.
At a Moscow news conference four weeks ago, a Human Rights
Watch representative said she had been contacted by Snowden from
a Lavabit email address, according to news website
GlobalPost.com.
Use of effective encryption by regular email users is rare.
Some of Snowden's leaked documents show that Google Inc
, Microsoft Corp and other large providers have
been compelled to help intelligence authorities gather email and
other data on their users.
The big providers and other companies typically offer
encryption but said they cooperate with legal requests,
including those by intelligence officials.
'PRETTY EXTRAORDINARY'
Lavabit was something of an outlier, in part because it had
said email was encrypted on its servers and could only be
accessed with the user's password.
Snowden has been charged with espionage but was granted
asylum by Russia, prompting U.S. President Barack Obama to scrap
a planned meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
Lavabit's statement suggested a gag order was in place, and
lawyers said that could accompany any one of a wide range of
demands for information. The government could be seeking
unencrypted versions of Snowden's email correspondence, other
information about him, the technical means to decrypt his future
emails or those of other customers, or basic information on all
of Lavabit's hundreds of thousands of users.
It is rare and perhaps unprecedented for a legitimate U.S.
business to shut down rather than comply with a government
request for information, said Kurt Opsahl, an attorney with the
Electronic Freedom Foundation, a civil liberties group in San
Francisco that is not involved in the case.
"This is a pretty extraordinary thing," Opsahl said. "I'm
not aware of another case where a service provider elected to
shut down under these kinds of circumstances."
Levison said the company has started preparing the paperwork
needed to fight in the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals, which is
based in Richmond, Virginia. He could not be reached for
comment.
"All of this tells us the same lesson: almost nothing we do
on the Internet can be protected from government prying and
spying," said Michael Ratner, a U.S. lawyer who has worked for
anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks, a Snowden ally. "To talk
privately, meetings will need to take place in large parks with
plenty of tree cover."
(Additional reporting by David Ingram in Washington; Editing by
Tiffany Wu, Eric Walsh and Lisa Shumaker)