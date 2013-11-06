BERLIN Nov 6 German lawmakers looking into
secret U.S. monitoring of Angela Merkel's mobile phone said on
Wednesday they would try to take evidence from former U.S. spy
agency contractor Edward Snowden in Moscow without compromising
his status there.
In what might be a disappointment to Snowden - who wants to
travel to Germany or France, according to a German politician
who met him last week - officials from Merkel's government and
the centre-left ruled out bringing him to Germany.
"I made clear again that we will stick to our decision from
the summer that Mr Snowden has no right to asylum in Germany
because he is not a political refugee," Interior Minister
Hans-Peter Friedrich told reporters.
"We must now talk about the circumstances under which it
could be possible to hear Mr Snowden in Moscow and get further
information from him, if he has any," he said after a meeting of
a parliamentary committee which monitors intelligence agencies.
Last week, opposition lawmaker Hans-Christian Stroebele met
Snowden in Moscow and said the 30-year-old American was ready to
come to Germany to assist the investigations into wholesale
electronic snooping by the United States which has angered its
close ally Germany.
Revelations of eavesdropping by the U.S. National Security
Agency (NSA) and Britain's GCHQ, including from their embassies
a stone's throw from the Brandenburg Gate, have struck a raw
nerve in Germany, where privacy is sacrosanct and memories
linger of snooping by the Nazis and East German secret police.
Merkel has complained to Washington but stresses Germany's
gratitude for American support in the Cold War and the vital
importance of the alliance. She is unlikely to agree to asylum
for a man branded a traitor by many in the United States.
Thomas Oppermann, an interior policy expert with the Social
Democrats who are expected to form a coalition government with
Merkel's conservatives soon, echoed Friedrich's remarks, saying:
"A hearing in Germany is not up for debate at the moment but we
want to see first whether questioning is possible in Moscow."
However, Stroebele said Snowden had told him he would not
provide information to the Germans from Moscow and was keen for
asylum in a "democratic" country after his year-long asylum in
Russia expires. The temporary asylum granted to him by Moscow in
early August can be extended annually.
"After the year's asylum he has in Russia, he wants a safe
stay somewhere, in a democratic state with rule of law," said
the Greens lawmaker, who sits on the intelligence oversight
panel, adding that this could be France, Germany or elsewhere.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry told German daily Bild
that Snowden should be sent to the United States "where our
legal system will guarantee him a fair trial in accordance with
American law".
According to an excerpt of an interview to be published on
Thursday, Kerry also said U.S. and German intelligence officials
had discussed the issues around the Snowden revelations in
Washington and would hold further meetings.
The global row over spying shows no sign of abating. On
Tuesday, Germany invited the British ambassador to the foreign
ministry to discuss a media report that a covert spying station
was operating in Berlin from the British embassy roof, echoing
reports of a listening post on top of the nearby U.S. embassy.
Italian weekly Panorama news magazine said Britain's GCHQ
was also listening in on Italy's phone calls and had spied on
its Internet traffic since 2008, with help from telecoms
companies including British Telecom and Vodafone.
Without citing its source, the magazine said GCHQ had also
set up a special room in its embassy in Rome designed to monitor
and intercept fixed-line and mobile phone calls.
