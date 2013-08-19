By Mark Hosenball
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 19 The editor of the Guardian, a
major outlet for revelations based on leaks from former U.S.
intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, says the British
government threatened legal action against the newspaper unless
it either destroyed the classified documents or handed them back
to British authorities.
In an article posted on the British newspaper's website on
Monday, Guardian editor Alan Rusbridger said that a month ago,
after the newspaper had published several stories based on
Snowden's material, a British official advised him: "You've had
your fun. Now we want the stuff back."
After further talks with the government, Rusbridger said,
two "security experts" from Government Communications
Headquarters, the British equivalent of the ultra-secretive U.S.
National Security Agency, visited the Guardian's London offices.
In the building's basement, Rusbridger wrote, government
officials watched as computers which contained material provided
by Snowden were physically pulverized. "We can call off the
black helicopters," Rusbridger says one of the officials joked.
The Guardian's decision to publicize the government threat -
and the newspaper's assertion that it can continue reporting on
the Snowden revelations from outside of Britain - appears to be
the latest step in an escalating battle between the news media
and governments over reporting of secret surveillance programs.
On Sunday, British authorities detained for nine hours the
domestic partner of Glenn Greenwald, a Guardian writer who met
face to face in Hong Kong with Snowden and has written or
co-authored many of the newspaper's stories based on his
material.
The Guardian reported, and UK authorities subsequently
confirmed, that David Miranda, Greenwald's Brazilian partner,
was detained by British authorities under an anti-terrorism law
as he was in transit from Berlin to Brazil and was changing
planes at London's Heathrow Airport.
One U.S. security official told Reuters that one of the main
purposes of the British government's detention and questioning
of Miranda was to send a message to recipients of Snowden's
materials, including the Guardian, that the British government
was serious about trying to shut down the leaks.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters on Monday
that while the United States did not ask British authorities to
detain Miranda, British officials had given the United States a
"heads up" about the British government's plan to question him.
Rusbridger, in his article on the Guardian's website, said
that despite the destruction of the computers in London, he told
British officials that due to the nature of "international
collaborations" among journalists, it would remain possible for
media organizations to "take advantage of the most permissive
legal environments." Henceforth, he said, the Guardian "did not
have to do our reporting from London."
A source familiar with the matter said that this meant
British authorities were on notice that the Guardian was likely
to continue to report on the Snowden revelations from outside
British government jurisdiction.
Rusbridger said that in meetings with British officials
before the computers were destroyed, he told them the Guardian
could not do its journalistic duty if it gave in to the
government's requests.
In response, he wrote, a government official told him that
the newspaper had already achieved the aim of sparking a debate
on government surveillance. "You've had your debate. There's no
need to write any more," the unnamed official was quoted as
saying.
During Miranda's trip to Berlin, which the Guardian said it
had paid for, he visited with Laura Poitras, an independent
film-maker who was the first journalist to interact with
Snowden. Poitras co-authored stories based on Snowden's material
for the Washington Post and the German magazine Der Spiegel.
Greenwald told the New York Times that Miranda went to
Berlin to deliver materials downloaded by Snowden to Poitras and
to acquire from Poitras a different set of materials for
delivery to Greenwald, who lives with Miranda near Rio de
Janeiro.
Greenwald said British authorities seized all electronic
media, including data memory sticks, which Miranda was carrying.
But Greenwald told the Forbes website that "everything" Miranda
had "was heavily encrypted."
Greenwald did not immediately respond to an email from
Reuters requesting comment.
While British authorities confirmed that Miranda had been
detained under an anti-terrorism law, they did not further
explain their actions. Brazil's government complained about
Miranda's detention in a statement on Sunday that said the use
of the British anti-terrorism law was unjustified.
(Editing by Warren Strobel and Tim Dobbyn)