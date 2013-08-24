(Adds comments by the Times executive editor, paragraphs 4-5)
WASHINGTON Aug 23 The Guardian has agreed with
the New York Times to give the U.S. newspaper access to some
classified documents leaked by former National Security Agency
contractor Edward Snowden, both papers said on Friday.
In a brief story posted on its website, the Guardian said it
"struck a partnership" with the Times after the British
government threatened the Guardian with legal action unless it
either surrendered or destroyed files it received from Snowden
about Government Communications Headquarters - Britain's
equivalent of NSA.
"In a climate of intense pressure from the UK government,
the Guardian decided to bring in a US partner to work on the
GCHQ documents provided by Edward Snowden. We are working in
partnership with the NYT and others to continue reporting these
stories," the British newspaper said in a statement.
The Times' executive editor, Jill Abramson, confirmed the
collaboration.
"We don't usually comment on our reporting before
publication, but in this case we will make an exception since it
is already public. The Times is reporting on material from The
Guardian as well as other matters related to Edward Snowden,"
the Times quoted her as saying.
A source familiar with the matter said the partnership deal
had been struck several weeks ago and that Abramson was
personally involved in negotiating it.
The website Buzzfeed reported that Scott Shane, a Times
reporter who covers national security and intelligence, was
working on a series of stories expected to be published next
month jointly with the Guardian.
The Guardian said in its story that its partnership with the
Times would enable it to "continue exposing mass surveillance by
putting the Snowden documents on GCHQ beyond government reach."
It said Snowden, who disclosed documents on U.S. internet
and phone surveillance programs in June and has obtained asylum
in Russia, was aware of the deal.
The Guardian's editor, Alan Rusbridger, revealed earlier
this week that under the supervision of representatives of GCHQ,
Guardian staffers had destroyed computer equipment containing
Snowden files after the newspaper was threatened with possible
legal action by senior British government officials.
Rusbridger said he had put British officials on notice that
copies of material which had been destroyed had been sent
outside British government jurisdiction.
British authorities say they launched a criminal
investigation this week following the temporary detention and
questioning at London's Heathrow Airport of David Miranda,
domestic partner of Glenn Greenwald, a Brazil-based Guardian
writer who has led coverage of leaks from Snowden and
communicated directly with the former NSA contractor.
British officials have said that Snowden's leaks have
gravely damaged national security and could put lives in
jeopardy if more secrets are disclosed.
The Times and the Guardian previously collaborated on
stories related to alleged phone hacking by British tabloid
newspapers and on coverage of secret U.S. military and
diplomatic documents made available by U.S. Army soldier Bradley
Manning to the WikiLeaks website.
(Reporting By Mark Hosenball; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)