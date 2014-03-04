AUSTIN, Texas, March 4 Former security
contractor Edward Snowden, facing arrest if he steps foot on
U.S. soil, will participate remotely in a panel discussion next
week in Texas about governmental intrusion into privacy,
conference organizers said on Tuesday.
Snowden, who is in Russia, will answer questions via video
conference at the South by Southwest Interactive Festival in
Austin on Monday on how the U.S. National Security Agency uses
technology to keep tabs on people.
"Hear directly from Snowden about his beliefs on what the
tech community can and must do to secure the private data of the
billions of people who rely on the tools and services that we
build," the organizers said.
Snowden fled to Hong Kong and then to Russia, where he
currently has asylum. The White House wants him returned to the
United States for prosecution.
Last year, Snowden, who had been working at an NSA facility
as an employee of Booz Allen Hamilton, leaked a raft of secret
documents that revealed a vast U.S. government system to monitor
phone and internet data.
The leaks deeply embarrassed the Obama administration, which
in January banned U.S. eavesdropping on the leaders of close
friends and allies and began reining in the sweeping collection
of Americans' phone data in a series of limited reforms
triggered by Snowden's revelations.
