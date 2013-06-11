June 10 A high school dropout who became a whiz
at information technology, Edward Snowden was the son of parents
who divorced in 2001, the year he turned 18.
Twelve years later, he would catapult to worldwide fame as
one of the most significant leakers of U.S. secrets in history
and Americans were debating whether he was a patriotic defender
of civil liberties or the most unprincipled of traitors.
Snowden stepped from the shadows and admitted that he had
exposed the U.S. government's top-secret surveillance programs
to Britain's Guardian newspaper and the Washington Post after
working in Hawaii for a company under contract to the National
Security Agency.
Snowden, 29, saw his role more clearly, saying the U.S.
government's powers of surveillance have grown so immense and
intrusive that he felt compelled to denounce them, even at great
personal cost. He could have remained anonymous but said his
message would resonate more powerfully if he revealed his
identity.
"The public needs to decide whether these programs and
policies are right or wrong," Snowden told the Guardian in the
12-minute video introducing him to the world on Sunday.
Since abandoning his life in Hawaii last month, Snowden has
gone into hiding in Hong Kong, saying he feared he could be
captured by the CIA, another foreign government or Asian
organized crime gangs.
"That's a fear I'll live under for the rest of my life,
however long that happens to be," he said in the video.
In his secretive dealings with the Washington Post, he took
the codename Verax - Latin to describe a truth teller - the
paper said.
"He's very intelligent, calm, (but) always scared that
someone would knock on the door and he'd be taken away," said
Ewen MacAskill, one of the Guardian journalists who worked on
the story.
Snowden expressed some interest in seeking asylum in
Iceland. He checked out of his hotel in Hong Kong on Monday and
his whereabouts were not known.
In recent years, he had returned to the Washington suburbs
of his youth, before taking his final assignment in Hawaii.
"He was quiet, shy, always walked around with his head
down," said Joyce Kinsey, a neighbor in Ellicott City, Maryland,
who said Snowden moved into an apartment there about three years
ago and that his mother soon followed. He later moved to Hawaii.
"They are a nice family. I feel really, really sorry for his
mother. She always left her curtains open and you could see
right in. But now since all these reporters showed up, she's
keeping the curtains closed. This whole neighborhood is
shocked."
QUIET SUBURBAN CHILDHOOD
Little from Snowden's childhood could portend his future
place alongside Daniel Ellsberg, who disclosed the so-called
Pentagon Papers during the Vietnam War, and Bradley Manning, the
U.S. Army private on military trial for providing WikiLeaks with
documents, as the most important leakers of U.S. secrets.
As a youth in the Washington suburb of Fort Meade, Maryland,
Snowden attended local schools, but dropped out of Arundel High
School about halfway through his sophomore year, said school
spokesman Bob Mosier.
Snowden's parents divorced when he was 18 and they lived in
Crofton, Maryland, a planned community where many NSA employees
and their families live.
Snowden told the Guardian he joined the military with the
idea of aiding the U.S. war effort in Iraq and to "help free
people from oppression." He lasted only four months after
breaking both legs in a training exercise, he said. Pentagon
records show he enlisted in the Army Reserve as a special forces
recruit, entering in May 2004 and leaving four months later
without completing his training.
Later he landed his first job in a covert NSA facility by
working as a security guard, Snowden said. He then went to the
CIA in information technology security, rising quickly because
of his understanding of the Internet and his computer
programming skills, he told the Guardian.
By 2007, the CIA had stationed him with diplomatic cover in
Geneva, Switzerland, where he maintained computer network
security, he told the Guardian.
His experience there and working alongside CIA officers
gradually led him to question his own role in the government.
With time, Snowden told the Guardian, he could no longer
live "unfreely but comfortably" as a well-paid infrastructure
analyst for Booz Allen Hamilton, a company hired by the NSA to
manage its surveillance system.
He said he was "willing to accept any risk" by revealing top
secrets and left his live-in girlfriend behind.
Snowden's parents and sisters did not return phone calls or
emails, nor did a 28-year-old woman who lived at the same
address with him in Maryland and Hawaii.
LIBERTARIAN LEANINGS
Among the telling details on the public record was Snowden's
support for Ron Paul, the libertarian U.S. politician who has
run unsuccessfully for the Republican Party's presidential
nomination. Campaign finance records showed Snowden twice
donated $250 to Paul's 2012 campaign, which was based largely on
the principle that government has grown too meddlesome and
intruded on personal freedom.
With little more information than that, sympathizers
portrayed Snowden as a hero.
A fund started on the online fundraising platform Crowdtilt
had raised more than $8,100 by Monday afternoon, saying the cash
would support Snowden for any expenses, such as hotels and
airfare. Separately, the Progressive Change Campaign Committee
said it was raising money for his legal defense. An online
petition asking the White House to pardon Snowden accumulated
some 26,550 signatures.
There was an angry backlash as well. Some denounced him as a
anti-American spy. One U.S. counterterrorism official was
worried by reports that Snowden handled or had access to CIA and
NSA communications in Geneva and Japan, two vital listening
posts.
"He might be young, but this is not exactly a low-level guy.
He's privy to a lot. What scares me is what else he knows, and
if the Chinese will get to him," said the official, who is
regularly briefed on reports under the Foreign Intelligence
Surveillance Act and spoke on condition of anonymity.
The official noted that the information Snowden leaked was
"top secret," compared to lower-level "secret" information that
Manning admitted he provided to WikiLeaks. "So this is a lot
more damaging," the official said.