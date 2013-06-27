* Obama says "won't scramble jets" to nab Snowden
* China, Ecuador hit back at Washington
* Top U.S. military officer slams China's cyber activities
* Ecuador's Correa says Snowden situation "complicated"
(Adds Russian immigration source, comments by top U.S. military
officer, NSA director)
By Jeff Mason and Mark Felsenthal
DAKAR, June 27 U.S. President Barack Obama said
on Thursday he would not start "wheeling and dealing" with China
and Russia over a U.S. request to extradite former American spy
agency contractor Edward Snowden.
Obama, who appeared concerned that the case would overshadow
his three-country tour of Africa begun in Senegal, also
dismissed suggestions that the United States might try to
intercept Snowden if he were allowed to leave Moscow by air.
"No, I'm not going to be scrambling jets to get a
29-year-old hacker," he told a news conference in Dakar, a note
of disdain in his voice. Snowden turned 30 last week.
Obama said regular legal channels should suffice to handle
the U.S. request that Snowden, who left Hong Kong for Moscow, be
returned to the United States.
He said he had not yet spoken to China's President Xi
Jinping or Russian President Vladimir Putin about the issue.
"I have not called President Xi personally or President
Putin personally and the reason is ... number one, I shouldn't
have to," Obama said sharply.
"Number two, we've got a whole lot of business that we do
with China and Russia, and I'm not going to have one case of a
suspect who we're trying to extradite suddenly being elevated to
the point where I've got to start doing wheeling and dealing and
trading on a whole host of other issues."
Snowden fled the United States to Hong Kong in May, a few
weeks before publication in the Guardian and the Washington Post
of details he provided about secret U.S. government surveillance
of Internet and phone traffic.
The American, who faces espionage charges in the United
States and has requested political asylum in Ecuador, has not
been seen since his arrival in Moscow on Sunday. Russian
officials said he was in a transit area at Sheremetyevo airport.
A Russian immigration source close to the matter said
Snowden had not sought a Russian visa and there was no order
from the Russian Foreign Ministry or Putin to grant him one.
CHARGES OF U.S. HYPOCRISY
Snowden's case has raised tensions between the United States
and both China and Russia. On Thursday, Beijing accused
Washington of hypocrisy over cyber security.
Obama's remarks in Senegal seemed calibrated to exert
pressure without leading to lasting damage in ties with either
country.
"The more the administration can play it down, the more
latitude they'll have in the diplomatic arena to work out a deal
for him (Snowden)," said Andy Smith, director of the University
of New Hampshire Survey Center.
Obama indicated that damage to U.S. interests was largely
limited to revelations from Snowden's initial leak.
"I continue to be concerned about the other documents that
he may have," Obama said. "That's part of the reason why we'd
like to have Mr. Snowden in custody."
Still, Snowden's disclosures of widespread eavesdropping by
the U.S. National Security Agency in China and Hong Kong have
given Beijing considerable ammunition in an area that has been a
major irritant between the countries.
China's defence ministry called the U.S. government
surveillance programme, known as Prism, "hypocritical
behaviour."
"This 'double standard' approach is not conducive to peace
and security in cyber space," the state news agency Xinhua
reported, quoting ministry spokesman Yang Yujun.
In Washington, the top U.S. military officer dismissed
comparisons of Chinese and American snooping in cyber space.
"All nations on the face of the planet always conduct
intelligence operations in all domains," Army General Martin
Dempsey, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told an
audience at the Brookings Institution.
"China's particular niche in cyber has been theft and
intellectual property." Dempsey said. "Their view is that there
are no rules of the road in cyber, there's nothing, there's no
laws they are breaking, there's no standards of behaviour."
In Ecuador, the leftist government of President Rafael
Correa said it was waiving preferential rights under a U.S.
trade agreement to demonstrate what it saw as its principled
stand on Snowden's asylum request.
Correa told reporters Snowden's situation was "complicated"
because he has not been able to reach Ecuadorean territory to
begin processing the asylum request.
"In order to do so, he must have permission of another
country, which has not yet happened," Correa said.
In a deliberately provocative touch, Correa's government
also offered a multimillion dollar donation for human rights
training in the United States.
The U.S. State Department warned of "grave difficulties" for
U.S.-Ecuador relations if the Andean country were to grant
Snowden asylum, but gave no specifics.
"USEFUL" CONVERSATIONS
Obama said the United States expected all countries that
were considering asylum requests for the former contractor to
follow international law.
The White House said last week that Hong Kong's decision to
let Snowden leave would hurt U.S.-China relations. Its rhetoric
on Russia has been somewhat less harsh.
Putin has rejected U.S. calls to expel Snowden to the United
States and said the American should choose his destination and
leave the Moscow airport as soon as possible.
Obama acknowledged that the United States did not have an
extradition treaty with Russia, but said such a treaty was not
necessary to resolve all of the issues involved.
He characterised conversations between Washington and Moscow
as "useful."
Washington is focused on how Snowden, a former systems
administrator for the contractor Booz Allen Hamilton,
gained access to National Security Agency secrets while working
at a facility in Hawaii.
NSA Director Keith Alexander on Thursday offered a more
detailed breakdown of 54 schemes by militants that he said were
disrupted by phone and internet surveillance, even as the
Guardian newspaper reported evidence of more extensive spying.
In a speech in Baltimore, Alexander said a list of cases
turned over recently to the U.S. Congress included 42 that
involved disrupted plots and 12 in which surveillance targets
provided material support to terrorism.
The Guardian reported that the NSA for years collected masses
of raw data on the email and Internet traffic of U.S. citizens
and residents, citing a top-secret draft report on the program
prepared by NSA's inspector general.
(Additional reporting by Brian Ellsworth and Alexandra Valencia
in Quito, Lidia Kelly and Steve Gutterman in Moscow, Sui-Lee Wee
in Beijing, Deborah Charles in Baltimore and Steve Holland,
Laura MacInnis and Mark Hosenball in Washington; Writing by Jeff
Mason and Christopher Wilson; Editing by Mike Collett-White and
Tim Dobbyn)