LONDON Aug 20 The British authorities forced
the Guardian newspaper to destroy material leaked by Edward
Snowden, its editor has revealed, calling it a "pointless" move
that would not prevent further reporting on U.S. and British
surveillance programmes.
In a column in the paper on Tuesday, Alan Rusbridger said
the "bizarre" episode a month ago and the detention at London's
Heathrow airport on Sunday of the partner of a Guardian
journalist showed press freedom was under threat in Britain.
London's Metropolitan Police defended the detention under an
anti-terrorism law of David Miranda, the Brazilian partner of
American journalist Glenn Greenwald, saying it was "legally and
procedurally sound".
Miranda, a Brazilian who was in transit on his way from
Berlin to Rio de Janeiro where he lives with Greenwald, was
questioned for nine hours before being released without charge
minus his laptop, mobile phone and memory sticks.
"This law shouldn't be given to police officers. They use it
to get access to documents or people that they cannot get the
legal way through courts or judges. It's a total abuse of
power," Miranda told the Guardian after returning home.
Greenwald was the first journalist to publish U.S. and
British intelligence secrets leaked by Snowden, the former U.S.
National Security Agency (NSA) contractor who is wanted in the
United States and has found temporary asylum in Russia.
Greenwald, who has met Snowden and written or co-authored
many Guardian stories about U.S. surveillance of global
communications, vowed to publish more revelations and said
Britain would "regret" detaining his partner.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters on Monday
that while the United States did not ask British authorities to
detain Miranda, Britain had given the United States a "heads up"
about plans to question him.
A U.S. security official told Reuters that one of the main
purposes of Miranda's detention was to send a message to
recipients of Snowden's materials that the British government
was serious about trying to shut down the leaks.
"WE WANT THE STUFF BACK"
Rusbridger said that a month ago, after the Guardian had
published several stories based on Snowden's material, a British
official advised him: "You've had your fun. Now we want the
stuff back."
Rusbridger said the paper was threatened with legal action
by the government unless it destroyed or handed over the
material from Snowden.
After further talks with the government, two "security
experts" from Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), the
secretive British equivalent of the NSA, visited the Guardian's
London offices.
In the building's basement, Rusbridger wrote, government
officials watched as computers which contained material provided
by Snowden were physically pulverised. "We can call off the
black helicopters," one of the officials joked, Rusbridger said.
"It felt like a particularly pointless piece of symbolism
that understood nothing about the digital age," the Guardian
editor said.
"We will continue to do patient, painstaking reporting on
the Snowden documents. We just won't do it in London. The
seizure of Miranda's laptop, phones, hard drives and camera will
similarly have no effect on Greenwald's work."
A GCHQ spokesman declined to comment, as did a spokesman for
Prime Minister David Cameron.
The Metropolitan Police, London's police force, defended its
decision to use an anti-terrorism law known as Schedule 7 to
detain Miranda.
"The procedure was reviewed throughout to ensure the
examination was both necessary and proportionate. Our assessment
is that the use of the power in this case was legally and
procedurally sound."
The opposition Labour party had raised questions over how
police could justify using anti-terrorism legislation to detain
Miranda. Brazil said the use of anti-terrorism legislation to
detain him had "no justification".
One of Britain's leading human rights lawyers, Michael
Mansfield, called the episode "a disgrace" and an example of
"sheer unadulterated state oppression".
During Miranda's trip to Berlin, he visited Laura Poitras,
an independent film-maker who was the first journalist to
interact with Snowden. Poitras co-authored stories based on
Snowden's material for the Washington Post and the German
magazine Der Spiegel.
The Guardian said Miranda was ferrying materials between
Poitras and Greenwald and the paper had paid for his flights.
"It is clear whey they took me. It's because I'm Glenn's
partner. Because I went to Berlin. Because Laura lives there. So
they think I have a big connection. But I don't have a role. I
don't look at documents," Miranda said.
