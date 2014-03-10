(Adds NSA declining to comment)
AUSTIN, Texas, March 10 Former security
contractor Edward Snowden, addressing a sympathetic crowd at a
tech-heavy event in Austin, Texas, on Monday from a secret
location in Russia, said proposed reforms at the National
Security Agency show that he was vindicated in leaking
classified material.
Snowden, who faces arrest if he steps foot on U.S. soil,
spoke via a video link to a packed house at the annual South by
Southwest (SXSW) gathering of tech industry experts, filmmakers
and musicians. He said the U.S. government still has no idea
what material he has provided to journalists.
"I saw that the Constitution was violated on a massive
scale," Snowden said to applause, adding that his revelations of
government spying on private communications have resulted in
protections that have benefited the public and global society.
NSA officials declined to comment on the Snowden remarks.
Last year, Snowden, who had been working at a NSA facility
as an employee of Booz Allen Hamilton, leaked a raft of secret
documents that revealed a vast U.S. government system for
monitoring phone and Internet data.
The leaks deeply embarrassed the Obama administration, which
in January banned U.S. eavesdropping on the leaders of friendly
countries and allies and began reining in the sweeping
collection of Americans' phone data in a series of limited
reforms triggered by Snowden's revelations.
Major companies also tightened up safeguards. But Snowden
said the efforts are still not enough to protect privacy
properly, calling for stepped-up encryption that would make mass
government surveillance too costly to conduct.
"The government has gone and changed their talking points.
They have changed their verbiage away from public interest to
national interest," he said, adding that this poses the risk of
losing control of representative democracy.
He said the government's priority has been an expansive and
ill-executed system of massive information collection instead of
protecting the vast amounts of intellectual property that
support the U.S. economy.
"We've got the most to lose from being hacked," Snowden
said.
U.S. Representative Mike Pompeo, a Republican from Kansas,
wrote to SXSW organizers, calling on them to withdraw the
invitation to Snowden, who he said deceived his employer and his
country.
"Rewarding Mr. Snowden's behavior in this way encourages the
very lawlessness he exhibited," Pompeo wrote.
To many in government and at the NSA, Snowden is a traitor
who compromised the security of the United States. But for many
at the conference he is a hero who protected privacy and civil
liberties.
"To me, Snowden is a patriot who believed that what he did
was in the best interests of his country," said Roeland
Stekelenburg, creative director at the Dutch Internet firm
Infostrada.
Snowden fled to Hong Kong and then to Russia, where he
currently has asylum. The White House wants him returned to the
United States for prosecution.
