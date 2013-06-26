MOSCOW, June 26 A former U.S. spy agency
contractor sought by Washington on espionage charges appeared on
Wednesday to be still in hiding at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport
and the national airline said he was not booked on any of its
flights over the next three days.
Edward Snowden fled to Hong Kong after leaking details of
secret U.S. government surveillance programmes, then flew on to
Moscow on Sunday, evading a U.S. extradition request. President
Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday he was in the transit area of the
airport and he had no intention of handing him to Washington.
"They are not flying today and not over the next three
days," an Aeroflot representative at the transfer desk at
Sheremetyevo said when asked whether Snowden and his legal
adviser, Sarah Harrison, were due to fly out on Wednesday.
"They are not in the system."
Snowden has not been seen in public but Russian officials
say he is at the airport, awaiting a response to an appeal for
asylum in Ecuador. The logical route to be taken - and one for
which he at one point had a reservation - would be an Aeroflot
flight via Havana.
The choice of alternative flights, while the United States
presses other countries not to take him in or to arrest him on
arrival, would be limited.
Putin denied Snowden was being interviewed by Russian
intelligence and said any U.S. accusations that Moscow was
aiding him as "ravings and rubbish".
That prompted a new extradition demand by Washington, which
said there was a "clear legal basis" to do so.
The row threatens to further fray ties between the United
States and Russia, which have argued over human rights and
Putin's treatment of opponents in a year-old third term and have
squared off over Syria conflict in the U.N. Security Council.
(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Writing by Steve Gutterman)