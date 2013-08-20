(Adds government statement, Index on Censorship, OSCE)
By Estelle Shirbon and Michael Holden
LONDON Aug 20 The British authorities forced
the Guardian newspaper to destroy material leaked by Edward
Snowden, its editor has revealed, calling it a "pointless" move
that would not prevent further reporting on U.S. and British
surveillance programmes.
In a column on Tuesday, Alan Rusbridger said he had received
a call from a government official a month ago who told him:
"You've had your fun. Now we want the stuff back." The paper had
been threatened with legal action if it did not comply.
Later, two "security experts" from the secretive Government
Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) had visited the paper's
London offices and watched as computer hard drives containing
Snowden material were reduced to mangled bits of metal.
Rusbridger said the "bizarre" episode and the detention at
London's Heathrow airport on Sunday of the partner of Guardian
journalist Glenn Greenwald showed press freedom was under threat
in Britain.
The nine-hour detention under an anti-terrorism law of David
Miranda, Greenwald's Brazilian partner, has caused a furore with
Brazil, British opposition politicians, human rights lawyers and
press freedom watchdogs among those denouncing it.
Greenwald was the first journalist to publish U.S. and
British intelligence secrets leaked by Snowden, the former U.S.
National Security Agency (NSA) contractor who is wanted in the
United States and has found temporary asylum in Russia.
Under mounting pressure to explain itself, Britain's Home
Office, or interior ministry, defended Miranda's detention.
"If the police believe that an individual is in possession
of highly sensitive stolen information that would help
terrorism, then they should act and the law provides them with a
framework to do that," it said in a statement.
London's Metropolitan Police said Miranda's detention had
been "legally and procedurally sound".
Miranda, who was in transit on his way from Berlin to Rio de
Janeiro where he lives with Greenwald, was questioned for nine
hours before being released without charge minus his laptop,
mobile phone and memory sticks.
He had been ferrying materials obtained from Snowden between
Greenwald and Laura Poitras, an independent film-maker based in
Berlin who has also published reports based on Snowden material.
"PUBLIC INTEREST"
"This law shouldn't be given to police officers. They use it
to get access to documents or people that they cannot get the
legal way through courts or judges. It's a total abuse of
power," Miranda told the Guardian after returning home.
The White House said on Monday Washington was given a "heads
up" ahead of Miranda's detention but had not requested it.
Britain's opposition Labour party said on Tuesday that meant
senior British ministers must have been involved.
Government ministers "need to explain who authorised the use
of terrorism legislation in this case and what the justification
was," said lawmaker Yvette Cooper, the Labour spokeswoman on
interior affairs.
Staff at the prime minister's office said they would not
comment on the Guardian allegations because it was an
"operational matter". GCHQ also declined to comment.
Dunja Mijatovic, media freedoms chief at the Organisation
for Security and Cooperation in Europe, a 57-nation human rights
and security watchdog, said she had written to the British
authorities to express concerns about Miranda's detention.
"The detention can be interpreted as putting pressure on
Glenn Greenwald after his recent reporting on security issues in
the Guardian ... the whole situation sends a worrying message to
any member of the media transiting through the UK," she wrote.
Britain also came under attack from press freedom group
Index on Censorship, which denounced the forced destruction of
computers revealed by Rusbridger in his Tuesday column.
"Using the threat of legal action to force a newspaper into
destroying material is a direct attack on press freedom in the
UK," the group's Chief Executive Kirsty Hughes said.
"It is clear that the Snowden and NSA story is strongly in
the public interest ... It seems that the UK government is
using, and quite literally misusing, laws to intimidate
journalists and silence its critics."
Rusbridger said the destruction of the computer material
would not stop the Guardian from pursuing Snowden stories.
"It felt like a particularly pointless piece of symbolism
that understood nothing about the digital age," the Guardian
editor said.
"We will continue to do patient, painstaking reporting on
the Snowden documents. We just won't do it in London. The
seizure of Miranda's laptop, phones, hard drives and camera will
similarly have no effect on Greenwald's work."
