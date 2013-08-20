* UK paper has led coverage of material leaked by Snowden
* "We want the stuff back," government agent told paper
* Furore over detention of journalist's partner intensifies
(Adds Miranda legal action, new Rusbridger quote, details)
By Estelle Shirbon and Michael Holden
LONDON, Aug 20 The British authorities forced
the Guardian newspaper to destroy material leaked by Edward
Snowden, its editor has revealed, calling it a "pointless" move
that would not prevent further reporting on U.S. and British
surveillance programmes.
In a column on Tuesday, Alan Rusbridger said he had received
a call from a government official a month ago who told him:
"You've had your fun. Now we want the stuff back." The paper had
been threatened with legal action if it did not comply.
Later, two "security experts" from the secretive Government
Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) had visited the paper's
London offices and watched as computer hard drives containing
Snowden material were reduced to mangled bits of metal.
Asked by the BBC who he thought was behind those events,
Rusbridger said he had "got the sense there was an active
conversation" involving government departments, intelligence
agencies and the prime minister's Downing Street office.
Downing Street and GCHQ declined to comment.
Rusbridger said the "bizarre" episode and the detention at
London's Heathrow airport on Sunday of the partner of Guardian
journalist Glenn Greenwald showed press freedom was under threat
in Britain.
The nine-hour detention under an anti-terrorism law of David
Miranda, Greenwald's Brazilian partner, has caused a furore with
Brazil, British opposition politicians, human rights lawyers and
press freedom watchdogs among those denouncing it.
Greenwald was the first journalist to publish U.S. and
British intelligence secrets leaked by Snowden, a former U.S.
National Security Agency (NSA) contractor who is wanted in the
United States and has found temporary asylum in Russia.
Snowden's leaks have revealed details of NSA and GCHQ
surveillance of global communications networks. Washington and
London say their security agencies act within the law and the
leaks are a threat to national security.
Britain's Home Office, or interior ministry, defended
Miranda's detention on Tuesday.
"If the police believe that an individual is in possession
of highly sensitive stolen information that would help
terrorism, then they should act and the law provides them with a
framework to do that," it said in a statement.
London's Metropolitan Police said Miranda's detention had
been "legally and procedurally sound".
"PUBLIC INTEREST"
Miranda, who was in transit on his way from Berlin to Rio de
Janeiro where he lives with Greenwald, was questioned for nine
hours before being released without charge, minus his laptop,
mobile phone and memory sticks.
He had been ferrying materials obtained from Snowden between
Greenwald and Laura Poitras, an independent film-maker based in
Berlin who has also published reports based on Snowden material.
Miranda has launched legal action against the British police
and government to question the legal basis of his detention and
stop the authorities from viewing, copying or passing on his
data, his lawyer Gwendolen Morgan told Reuters.
The White House said on Monday Washington was given a "heads
up" ahead of Miranda's detention but had not requested it.
Dunja Mijatovic, media freedoms chief at the Organisation
for Security and Cooperation in Europe, a 57-nation human rights
and security watchdog, said she had written to the British
authorities to express concerns about Miranda's detention.
"The detention can be interpreted as putting pressure on
Glenn Greenwald after his recent reporting on security issues in
the Guardian," she wrote.
Britain also came under attack from press freedom group
Index on Censorship, which denounced the forced destruction of
computers revealed by Rusbridger in his Tuesday column.
"It is clear that the Snowden and NSA story is strongly in
the public interest ... It seems that the UK government is
using, and quite literally misusing, laws to intimidate
journalists and silence its critics," the group said.
Rusbridger said the destruction of the computer material was
"pointless" as there were other copies of what was lost, and it
would not stop the Guardian from pursuing Snowden stories.
"We will continue to do patient, painstaking reporting on
the Snowden documents. We just won't do it in London," he said.
A British source with knowledge of the security services
said GCHQ had no powers to seize material from the Guardian, but
could have accused the paper of possessing stolen materials and
demanded they be destroyed.
(Writing by Estelle Shirbon, additional reporting by Andrew
Osborn in London and Mark Hosenball in Washington; Editing by
Guy Faulconbridge and Peter Graff)