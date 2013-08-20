* Row over detention of journalist's partner intensifies
* Government insists police acted to prevent terrorism
* Guardian complains it was forced to destroy computers
* "We want the stuff back," government agent told paper
(Adds White House comment, May on police action reviewed)
By Estelle Shirbon and Michael Holden
LONDON, Aug 20 The British government, accused
of abusing media freedom, said on Tuesday police were right to
detain a journalist's partner if they thought lives might be at
risk from data he was carrying from fugitive U.S. intelligence
contractor Edward Snowden.
Facing legal and diplomatic complaints after police held
Guardian writer Glenn Greenwald's Brazilian partner for nine
hours on Sunday - and accused by the newspaper of forcing it to
trash computers holding copies of Snowden's data - the interior
minister said officers were entitled to take security measures.
Home Secretary Theresa May said police held David Miranda at
a London airport under anti-terrorism powers, which allow for
action to prevent stolen data aid terrorists. Material from
Snowden, published by the Guardian, has revealed extensive U.S.
and British surveillance of global communications networks.
"It's absolutely right that if the police believe that
somebody is in possession of highly sensitive, stolen
information, that could help terrorists, that could risk lives,
lead to a potential loss of life, the police are able to act and
that's what the law enables them to do," May told the BBC.
She added, however, that an independent reviewer was looking
into the police conduct.
As interior minister, May said she was briefed in advance
that Miranda might be stopped but she stressed that she did not
decide whom the police detained. The United States - which has
charged Snowden, now in Russia, with spying - said Britain gave
it a "heads up" but it did not ask for Miranda to be questioned.
A British lawyer who launched an action on the Brazilian's
behalf to question the legal basis of his detention said police
seized a laptop computer, a telephone, memory sticks, a computer
hard drive and a games console from him. He was released without
charge after reaching a time limit on such detentions.
Miranda had been in transit at Heathrow, carrying material
from Snowden that was being passed from Berlin-based American
documentary film-maker Laura Poitras to Greenwald, an American
writer for Britain's Guardian who lives in Rio de Janeiro.
"These items contain sensitive, confidential journalistic
material and should not have been seized," Miranda's London
lawyers wrote in a letter to May and the police.
The Brazilian government has complained to Britain. The
action against Miranda was also denounced by British opposition
politicians, human rights lawyers and press freedom watchdogs.
The leaks by Snowden, a former U.S. National Security Agency
(NSA) contractor who has found temporary asylum in Russia, gave
details of NSA and British surveillance of public telephone and
Internet traffic. Washington and London say their agencies act
within their laws and the leaks threaten their security.
"YOU'VE HAD YOUR FUN"
On Tuesday, Guardian editor Alan Rusbridger said he received
a call from a British official a month ago who told him: "You've
had your fun. Now we want the stuff back." The paper had been
threatened with legal action if it did not comply.
Later, two "security experts" from the secretive Government
Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) visited the paper's London
head office and watched as computer hard drives containing
copies of Snowden material were reduced to mangled metal.
Asked by the BBC who he thought was behind those events,
Rusbridger said he had "got the sense there was an active
conversation" involving government departments, intelligence
agencies and the prime minister's Downing Street office.
Downing Street and GCHQ declined to comment.
A White House spokesman said he could not comment on the
destruction of some of the Guardian's Snowden material. But he
said he could not see U.S. authorities destroying an American
media company's hard drives to protect national security.
"That's very difficult to imagine a scenario in which that
would be appropriate," spokesman John Earnest told reporters.
Dunja Mijatovic, media freedoms chief at the 57-nation
Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe, said she
had written to Britain to express concerns about the police
action against Miranda at the airport: "The detention can be
interpreted as putting pressure on Glenn Greenwald after his
recent reporting on security issues in the Guardian," she wrote.
Britain also came under attack from press freedom group
Index on Censorship, which denounced the forced destruction of
computers revealed by Rusbridger in his Tuesday column.
"It is clear that the Snowden and NSA story is strongly in
the public interest," the group said. "It seems that the UK
government is using, and quite literally misusing, laws to
intimidate journalists and silence its critics."
Rusbridger said the destruction of the computer material was
"pointless" as there were copies of what was lost, and it would
not stop the Guardian from pursuing Snowden stories: "We will
continue to do patient, painstaking reporting on the Snowden
documents," he said. "We just won't do it in London."
A British source with knowledge of the security services
said GCHQ had no powers to seize material from the Guardian, but
could have accused the paper of possessing stolen materials and
demanded they be destroyed.
(Additional reporting by Andrew Osborn and Belinda Goldsmith in
London and Mark Hosenball in Washington; Editing by Guy
Faulconbridge, Peter Graff and Alastair Macdonald)