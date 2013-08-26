MOSCOW Aug 26 Former U.S. spy agency contractor
Edward Snowden got stuck in the transit zone of a Moscow airport
because Havana said it would not let him fly from Russia to
Cuba, a Russian newspaper reported on Monday.
Snowden, who is wanted in the United States for leaking
details of U.S. government surveillance programmes, had planned
to fly to Havana from Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport a day after
arriving from Hong Kong on June 23.
But Snowden, who eventually accepted a year's asylum in
Russia after spending nearly six weeks at Sheremetyevo, did not
show up for the flight although he had been allocated a seat.
Citing several sources, including one close to the U.S.
State Department, Kommersant newspaper said the reason was that
at the last minute Cuba told officials to stop Snowden from
boarding the Aeroflot flight.
It said Cuba had changed its mind after pressure by the
United States, which wants to try Snowden on espionage charges.
Kommersant also said Snowden had spent a couple of days in
the Russian consulate in Hong Kong to declare his intention of
flying to Latin America via Moscow.
"His choice of route and his plea to help were a complete
surprise to us. We did not invite him," Kommersant quoted a
Russian state source as saying.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Allowing
Snowden to land would have put Cuba's relations with the United
States at risk.
Ties between the United States and Russia were strained when
Moscow granted Snowden asylum. Following the disagreement over
Snowden, U.S. President Barack Obama postponed a meeting with
Russian President Vladimir Putin planned for next month.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper and
Timothy Heritage)