LONDON, Aug 20 The British government, accused
of abusing media freedom, said on Tuesday police were right to
detain a journalist's partner if they thought lives might be at
risk from data he was carrying from fugitive U.S. intelligence
contractor Edward Snowden.
Facing legal and diplomatic complaints after police held
Guardian writer Glenn Greenwald's Brazilian partner for nine
hours on Sunday - and accused by the newspaper of forcing it to
trash computers holding copies of Snowden's data - the interior
minister said officers were entitled to take security measures.
Home Secretary Theresa May said police held David Miranda at
a London airport under anti-terrorism powers, which allow for
action to prevent stolen data to aid terrorists. Material from
Snowden, published by the Guardian, has revealed extensive U.S.
and British surveillance of global communications networks.
"It's absolutely right that if the police believe that
somebody is in possession of highly sensitive, stolen
information that could help terrorists, that could risk lives,
lead to a potential loss of life, the police are able to act -
and that's what the law enables them to do," May told the BBC.
She added, however, that an independent reviewer was looking
into the police conduct.
As interior minister, May said she was briefed in advance
that Miranda might be stopped but added that she did not decide
who the police detained. The United States said Britain gave it
a "heads up" but it did not ask for Miranda to be questioned.
Snowden, who faces criminal charges in the United States,
has been granted a year's asylum by Russia.
A British lawyer who launched an action on Miranda's behalf
to question the legal basis of his detention said police seized
a laptop computer, a telephone, memory sticks, a computer hard
drive and a games console from him. He was released without
charge after reaching a time limit on such detentions.
Miranda had been in transit at Heathrow airport, carrying
material from Snowden that was being passed from Berlin-based
American documentary filmmaker Laura Poitras to Greenwald, an
American writer for Britain's Guardian who lives in Rio de
Janeiro.
"These items contain sensitive, confidential journalistic
material and should not have been seized," Miranda's London
lawyers wrote in a letter to May and the police.
In an interview with CNN along with Greenwald, Miranda said
the officers who questioned him told him he could be jailed if
he did not answer everything they asked. Even though he was
detained under an anti-terrorism law, he said: "No, they didn't
ask me anything about terrorism - not one question about it."
Brazil's government has complained to Britain. The action
against Miranda also was denounced by British opposition
politicians, human rights lawyers and press freedom groups.
The leaks by Snowden, a former U.S. National Security Agency
(NSA) contractor, disclosed details of NSA and British
surveillance of public telephone and internet traffic. The
United States and Britain say their agencies acted within their
laws and the leaks threatened their national security.
'YOU'VE HAD YOUR FUN'
On Tuesday, Guardian editors revealed how and why the
newspaper destroyed computer hard drives containing copies of
some of the secret files leaked by Snowden.
A timeline of events provided by the Guardian said initial
British attempts to stop reporting on the files came two weeks
after the newspaper published its first three stories based on
Snowden's leaks.
These stories were about a secret U.S. court order obliging
communications company Verizon to hand over data on customers'
phone usage, Britain's secretive Government Communications
Headquarters' (GCHQ) use of data from an NSA internet monitoring
programme, and British intelligence spying on allies in London.
Shortly afterward, two senior British officials arrived to
see editor Alan Rusbridger to demand the newspaper hand over all
its Snowden files, arguing the material was stolen, according to
the Guardian's timeline. He refused.
Three weeks later, in July, after the publication of more
articles, officials got back in touch with Rusbridger and told
him, according to the newspaper: "You've had your fun. Now we
want the stuff back."
The officials expressed fears that foreign governments,
particularly Russia or China, could hack into the newspaper's IT
network although the journalists stressed the documents were not
stored on any Guardian system but held in isolation, according
to the newspaper.
Between July 16 and 19, the Guardian said government
pressure intensified and there was an explicit threat of legal
action if the newspaper did not comply.
Rusbridger said he decided if the government was determined
to stop Britain-based reporting on the Snowden files, the best
option was to destroy the London copy and to edit and report
from the same material held in the United States and Brazil.
On July 20, two "security experts" from GCHQ visited the
paper's London head office and watched as deputy editor Paul
Johnson, executive director Sheila Fitzsimons and a newspaper
computer expert used angle grinders and other tools to pulverise
hard drives and memory chips storing encrypted files, according
to the newspaper. Both sides knew other copies existed outside
the Britain.
"I hope what (the Miranda detention controversy) will do is
to send people back to read the stories that so upset the
British state because there has been a lot of reporting about
what GCHQ and the NSA are up to," Rusbridger said.
In Washington, White House spokesman John Earnest said he
could not comment on the destruction of some of the Guardian's
Snowden material. But he said he could not see U.S. authorities
destroying an American media company's hard drives to protect
national security.
"That's very difficult to imagine a scenario in which that
would be appropriate," Earnest told reporters.
Greenwald told CNN he felt emboldened by Britain's actions.
"It's not going to stop our reporting. It doesn't do them
any good. All it did ... is give them a huge black eye in the
world, make them look thuggish and authoritarian, interfering in
the journalism process" while creating an international incident
with the government of Brazil, Greenwald added.
"Journalism is not a crime and it is not terrorism," he
said. He also criticized the United States for having received a
"heads up" about Miranda being questioned but doing nothing to
discourage it or protect the rights of a free press.
