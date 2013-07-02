An employee distributes newspapers, with a photograph (R) of former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden seen on a page, at an underground walkway in central Moscow July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

NEW DELHI India sees no reason to accept a request for political asylum by former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden, the country's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"Indian Embassy in Moscow did receive a request for asylum in a communication dated 30 June from Mr Edward Snowden," Syed Akbaruddin, a spokesman for the foreign ministry, said on Twitter.

"Following careful examination we have concluded that we see no reason to accede to the Snowden request," he said.

Snowden, wanted by Washington on spying charges for revealing a U.S. electronic surveillance programme called Prism, has applied for political asylum in more than a dozen countries, including China and Spain.

