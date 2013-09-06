WASHINGTON Sept 6 U.S. spy agencies said on
Friday that the latest media revelations based on leaks from
former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden will
likely damage U.S. and allied intelligence efforts.
On Thursday, the Guardian, the New York Times and
journalistic nonprofit ProPublica published stories saying the
security agency has secretly developed the ability to crack or
circumvent commonplace Internet encryption used to protect
everything from email to financial transactions. The stories
were based on documents made public by Snowden, now a fugitive
living under asylum in Russia.
The reports also said the NSA had worked with Government
Communications Headquarters, its British partner, and had used a
variety of means, ranging from the insertion of "back doors" in
popular tech products and services, to supercomputers, secret
court orders and the manipulation of international processes for
setting encryption standards.
In a statement on Friday, the Office of the U.S. Director of
National Intelligence, which said it was speaking on behalf of
all U.S. spy agencies, did not confirm details of the media
reports.
The statement did acknowledge that the U.S. intelligence
community "would not be doing its job" if it did not try to
counter the use of encryption by such adversaries as
"terrorists, cybercriminals, human traffickers and others."
The statement said, however, that the stories published on
Thursday revealed "specific and classified details about how we
conduct this critical activity." It claimed that anything that
the news stories added to public debate about government
surveillance was "outweighed by the road map they gave to our
adversaries" about specific eavesdropping methods.
(Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Karey Van Hall and
Jackie Frank)