JERUSALEM Jan 6 Former U.S. spy agency
contractor Edward Snowden has more secrets to reveal that relate
to Israel, the journalist who first brought his leaks to the
world's attention said on Monday.
Among allegations aired by Snowden last year were that the
U.S. National Security Agency and its British counterpart GCHQ
had in 2009 targeted an email address listed as belonging to
then-Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert and monitored emails of
senior defence officials.
Israel played down the disclosures. But Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu said he had ordered the matter examined and
that "there are things that must not be done" between allies.
Glenn Greenwald, who as a writer for Britain's Guardian met
face-to-face with the fugitive Snowden and has written or
co-authored many of the newspaper's stories based on his
material, was asked in an Israeli television interview whether
the ex-contractor had more secrets to tell that related to
Israel.
"Yes. I don't want to preview any stories that aren't yet
published, but it is definitely the case that there are a huge
number of very significant stories that are left to report,"
said the Brazil-based Greenwald, speaking to Channel Ten TV by
video link.
"We have only had these documents for seven months, which,
given their volume and complexity, is not a very long time.
There definitely are stories left that involve the Middle East,
that involve Israel. The reporting is going to continue at
roughly the same pace that has been happening."
Last month, several Israeli cabinet members and lawmakers
said news of U.S. spying on Israel was an opportunity to press
Washington to free jailed Israeli agent Jonathan Pollard.
Pollard, a former U.S. Navy intelligence analyst, was
sentenced to a life term in 1987 in the United States for spying
for Israel. A succession of U.S. presidents have spurned Israeli
calls for his pardon.
In what appeared to be a bid to calm the clamour, Netanyahu
said Israel constantly sought Pollard's release and did not need
a "special occasion" to discuss his case with Washington.
Greenwald voiced understanding for the Pollard linkage.
"I think you are absolutely right to contrast the Jonathan
Pollard case with revelations of American spying on their
closest allies within the Israeli government, because it does
underlie, underscore exactly the hypocrisy that lies at the
centre of so much of what the U.S. government does," he said.
