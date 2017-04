A general view of Terminal F at Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

PROKHOROVKA, Russia Former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden must not harm U.S. interests or Russian-American relations if he wants asylum in Russia, President Vladimir Putin's spokesman said on Friday, repeating conditions Putin set out earlier.

The spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said he was unaware of a formal request for asylum from Snowden.

(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Thomas Grove)