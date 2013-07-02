(Adds Peskov quotes)
MOSCOW, July 2 Former U.S. spy agency contractor
Edward Snowden has withdrawn a request for political asylum in
Russia after President Vladimir Putin said he should stop
"harming our American partners", the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
Putin's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, confirmed Snowden
was still in the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport
after flying in on June 23 from Hong Kong, and said he had not
crossed through passport control onto Russian territory.
Reiterating comments by Putin, Peskov said Russia would not
send the American back to the United States to face espionage
charges for leaking details of secret U.S. government
intelligence programmes. He also said Russian intelligence had
never worked with Snowden.
"Snowden is in the transit area of Sheremetyevo airport and
has not crossed the Russian Federation's border (onto Russian
soil)... Russia has never extradited anyone, is not extraditing
anyone and will not extradite anyone," Peskov told reporters.
"Hypothetically Snowden could stay in the Russian Federation
but on one condition - that he give up any intention to engage
in any form of anti-American activities, activities that are
harmful to the United States."
He said Snowden showed no sign of doing this and added:
"After learning of Russian's position yesterday, voiced by
President Putin ... he abandoned his intention (of staying) and
his request to be able to stay in Russia."
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Timothy Heritage)