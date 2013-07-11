* Ally Colombia worried by U.S. spying allegations
* Mexico says if proven, U.S. spying "totally unacceptable"
* Brazilian senators question Rousseff trip to Washington
* Argentina says tough South American response coming
(Adds comments from Mexico president)
By Anthony Boadle and Helen Murphy
BRASILIA/BOGOTA, July 10 Latin American
governments urged the United States on Wednesday to be more
forthcoming in answering allegations of U.S. spying programs
there that have set off a wave of outrage that could damage its
standing in the region.
Colombia, Washington's closest military ally in Latin
America, joined the chorus of governments seeking answers
following reports the United States used surveillance programs
to monitor Internet traffic in most of the region's countries.
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said it would be
"totally unacceptable" if it were revealed that the United
States had spied on in its neighbor and largest Latin American
business partner.
A leading Brazilian newspaper reported on Tuesday that the
U.S. National Security Agency targeted most Latin American
countries with the secret spying programs, citing documents
leaked by Edward Snowden, the fugitive former U.S. intelligence
contractor.
In Brazil, the United States' largest trading partner in
South America, angry senators questioned a state visit that
President Dilma Rousseff plans to make to Washington in October,
and the potential billion-dollar purchase of U.S.-made fighter
jets that Brazil has been considering.
One senator said Brazil should offer Snowden asylum for
providing information of vital importance to the
country's national security. Another senator said Snowden should
get Brazilian citizenship.
Facing tough questions in a Senate hearing, Brazilian
Foreign Minister Antonio Patriota said Rousseff's visit to
Washington was not being reconsidered.
Patriota said U.S. Ambassador Thomas Shannon, who was called
to the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday, acknowledged the United
States collects metadata on email traffic but does not access
the content of email messages or conduct the monitoring on
Brazilian territory.
Patriota dismissed any changes in the "broad" relations
between Brazil and the United States. But asked whether U.S.
explanations had satisfied the Brazilian government, he told
reporters, "They haven't been satisfactory so far."
APOLOGY DEMANDED
The espionage allegations surfaced one week after South
American nations fumed about the diversion of Bolivian President
Evo Morales' plane in Europe because of the suspicion that
Snowden was on board. {ID:nL5N0F937I]
As anger mounts in the region, the Mercosur bloc of South
American plans to issue a tough response at a meeting in Uruguay
on Friday.
"We're going to be very firm ... the United States has to
show some respect to the sovereignty of Latin America and when
spying is discovered, it should be punished," Argentine Foreign
Minister Hector Timerman said in an interview with Radio del
Plata.
"What is striking is just how massive the U.S. spying is and
how unskilled they are at keeping it a secret."
Latin American nations want the United States to tell them
what it was up to in the region, and to apologize, he said.
Colombia said it was concerned about the reports of an
"unauthorized data collection program."
Colombia is considered a top U.S. military and diplomatic
ally in the region following a decade of joint operations
against Marxist rebels and drug trafficking gangs.
"In rejecting the acts of espionage that violate people's
rights to privacy as well as the international conventions on
telecommunication, Colombia requests the corresponding
explanations from the United States government through its
ambassador to Colombia," the Foreign Ministry said in a
statement.
Other countries across the region have used tougher language
in condemning what some have called a violation of their
sovereignty and a trampling of individuals' rights to privacy.
"Chile cannot but firmly and categorically condemn spying
practices, whatever their origin, nature and objectives," the
government said in a statement on Wednesday, adding it would
seek to verify the allegations. Chile has long maintained close
ties with Washington.
Citing documents leaked by Snowden, O Globo newspaper said
the NSA programs went beyond military affairs in the region to
what it termed "commercial secrets," including oil and energy
resources in Venezuela and Mexico.
Mexico's Pena Nieto said relations remained cordial with
Washington, but he insisted on answers.
"We have asked quite clearly, via the Foreign Ministry ...
for an explanation from the government ... about possible
spying," he told reporters in the border state of Chihuahua.
"And we want to know if this is the case, and if it so, it
would obviously be totally unacceptable," he added.
Brazil's government said it would seek further explanations
from the United States as it investigates the spying
allegations. Rousseff's office said in a statement that any
person or company found to be involved would be prosecuted.
Asked if Snowden could be called on to testify in the
Brazilian probe, Patriota said that could not be ruled out.
Snowden is thought to be negotiating his exit from a transit
area in a Moscow airport's international area. He has been
offered asylum in Venezuela, Bolivia and Nicaragua.
(Additonal reporting by Peter Murphy in Bogota, Alexandra Alper
and Dave Graham in Mexico City and Alejandro Lifschitz in Buenos
Aires; Editing by Kieran Murray and Peter Cooney)