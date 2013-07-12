By Malena Castaldi
MONTEVIDEO, July 12 South American leaders
planned to send a tough message to Washington on Friday over
allegations of U.S. spying in the region and to defend their
right to offer asylum to fugitive former U.S spy agency
contractor Edward Snowden.
Capping two weeks of strained North-South relations over the
Snowden saga, presidents from the Mercosur bloc of nations are
set to meet in Montevideo, Uruguay, where the dispute with the
United States will be high on the agenda.
"We've discussed the issue of spying on the continent and
issues related to the right of asylum," Uruguayan Foreign
Minister Luis Almagro told reporters after agenda-setting talks
in Montevideo on Thursday.
The Mercosur bloc comprises Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina,
Uruguay and Paraguay.
Washington is demanding Snowden's arrest on espionage
charges after he divulged extensive, secret U.S. surveillance
programs. Stuck in the transit area of Moscow's international
airport since late June, he has been seeking asylum in various
countries.
Leftist governments in Venezuela, Bolivia and Nicaragua have
offered to take him in, defying U.S. President Barack Obama's
warning that any nation that helps Snowden would face serious
consequences. Snowden has not officially accepted any of the
asylum offers.
"We believe that the international community must demand the
right of all citizens of the world to request asylum:
diplomatic, political, humanitarian, whatever you want to call
it," said Venezuelan Foreign Minister Elias Jaua.
"Venezuela is going to exercise its right under
international law regardless of threats, regardless of
retaliation, regardless of consequences," he said.
Leaders in the region are fuming over new allegations that
the U.S. National Security Agency targeted most Latin American
countries with spying programs that monitored Internet traffic,
especially in Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil and Mexico.
Colombia, Washington's closest military ally in Latin
America, joined the chorus of governments seeking answers after
the allegations were published by a leading Brazilian newspaper
on Tuesday.
Setting the stage for Friday's Mercosur session, South
American leaders rallied in support of Bolivian President Evo
Morales last week after he was denied access to the airspace of
several European countries on suspicion the 30-year-old Snowden
might be on board.
Leftist leaders from Ecuador to Argentina denounced the
incident at a meeting last week, saying it showed a
"neo-colonialist" attitude on the part of Europe and the United
States.
"These are issues that will show Mercosur's unity,"
Argentine Foreign Minister Hector Timerman said as he got ready
to fly to Montevideo.
Bolivia is an associate member of Mercosur and Morales is
scheduled to attend Friday's meeting.
(Additional reporting by Louise Egan, Writing by Hugh
Bronstein; Editing by Peter Cooney)