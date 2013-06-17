WASHINGTON, June 17 Edward Snowden, the American
who leaked details about U.S. National Security Agency
surveillance programs, said on Monday he decided to disclose the
information after observing "a continuing litany of lies" from
senior officials to Congress.
"Seeing someone in the position of James Clapper - the
Director of National Intelligence - baldly lying to the public
without repercussion is the evidence of a subverted democracy.
The consent of the governed is not consent if it is not
informed," he said in a forum on the Guardian newspaper website.
"It was seeing a continuing litany of lies from senior
officials to Congress - and therefore the American people - and
the realization that that Congress, specifically the Gang of
Eight (senior U.S. lawmakers), wholly supported the lies that
compelled me to act," he said.
Snowden, who revealed himself as the source of leaked
information about U.S. government surveillance programs last
week from Hong Kong, denied having given classified information
to China. "I have had no contact with the Chinese government,"
he said. "I only work with journalists."
(Reporting by Deborah Charles and Laura MacInnis; Editing by
Will Dunham)